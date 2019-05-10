Hot Chip Release Paul Woolford Sunrise Remix Of HUNGRY CHILD

Last month, Hot Chip announced their return - a new album A Bath Full of Ecstasy set for June 21st, a storming new single ("Hungry Child") and a series of worldwide sold out shows where they reasserted themselves as everyone's favorite band, bringing audiences to joyful delight with a set list that included a searing "Sabotage" cover.

Today, we are pleased to share a Paul Woolford remix of "Hungry Child". Woolford takes Hot Chip's original and teases it out to a ten-minute piano house banger.

Hot Chip say of the remix: "Wooly was the first person we asked to remix 'Hungry Child'. He is one of the most experienced DJs/producers in the business, responsible for so many great club moments - from 'Erotic Discourse' to 'Hang Up Your Hang Ups' and many more under his Special Request alias. His remix is a superbly minimalist take on the song."

A Bath Full of Ecstasy is the group's definitive release, crystallizing the sound Hot Chip have become celebrated for - bridging euphoria and melancholy with colourful melodies, idiosyncratic vocalizations and pounding electronic pop rhythms. Recorded in Paris and London, it sees the group (Owen Clarke, Al Doyle Joe Goddard, Felix Martin and Alexis Taylor) open up to a more adventurous and collaborative song-writing process, choosing to work with outside producers for the first time: Philippe Zdar, the French maestro who's shaped the magic of Cassius and Phoenix, and Rodaidh McDonald, the Scot who's collaborated with The XX, David Byrne and Sampha, among others.

Hot Chip will be embarking on a summer of festivals across UK and Europe before their biggest headline tour to date in autumn. All dates below.

Upcoming festival dates

5/24 - All Points East festival, London

6/1 - Heartland festival, Egeskov Castle, Denmark

6/8 - Sideways Festival, Helsinki, Finland

6/14 - 6/18 - Maifeld Derby festival, Mannheim, Germany

6/28 - 6/30 - Glastonbury festival, Somerset

7/4 - Vida Festival, Catalonia Spain

7/5 - Pointu Festival, Six-Fours-les-Plages, France

7/11 - NOS Alive festival, Lisbon, Portugal

7/11 - 7/13 - Bilbao Live festival, Bilbao, Spain

7/19 - 7/21 - Bluedot Festival, Jodrell Bank, Macclesfield

7/19 - 7/21 - Biarritz en été festival, Biarritz, France

7/26 - Les Nuits Secrètes festival, Aulnoye-Aimeries, France

8/2 - 8/4 - All Together Now festival, Waterford, Ireland

8/4 - Playground of Sound festival, Glasgow

8/16- La Route du Rock festival, St Malo, France

8/16 - 8/18 - Pukkelpop festival, Hasselt, Belgium

8/30 - Into The Great Wide Open Festival, Vlieland, Netherlands

Autumn 2019 headline tour

9/3 - Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn NY

9/4 - Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn NY

9/7 - 9:30 Club, Washington DC

9/8 - Union Transfer, Philadelphia PA

9/9 - Royale, Boston MA

9/10 - MTELUS, Montreal QC

9/12 - Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto ON

9/13 - Riviera Theatre, Chicago IL

9/14 - First Avenue, Minneapolis MN

9/17 - Vogue Theatre, Vancouver BC

9/18 - The Showbox, Seattle WA

9/19 - The Showbox, Seattle WA

9/20 - Roseland Theater, Portland OR

9/24 - The Catalyst, Santa Cruz CA

9/25 - Fox Theater, Oakland CA

9/27 - Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles CA

10/16 - Limelight, Belfast - New addition

10/17 - Olympia, Dublin

10/ 18 - O2 Institute 1, Birmingham

10/21 - O2 Academy, Bristol

10/22 - Rock City, Nottingham

10/24 - LCR, Norwich

11/30 - Alcatraz, Milan

12/2 - Melkweg, Amsterdam

12/3 - Columbiahalle, Berlin

12/4 - den Atelier, Luxembourg

12/5 - Les Docks, Lausanne

12/7 - Elysée Montmartre, Paris - Sold out

12/8 - Elysée Montmartre, Paris - New addition

12/11 - Docks, Hamburg

12/14 - Vasateatern, Stockholm

12/15 - Rockefeller, Oslo

