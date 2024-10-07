Homeboy Sandman Reveals Tour; Shares Danny Sangra Directed Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Homeboy Sandman has announced the Wild Wild Rich Tour, his upcoming west coast run in support of his new album Rich II. Along with the announcement, Homeboy Sandman shares Danny Sangra-directed Win Win music video. Wild Wild Rich Tour tickets are available here.

Win Win is a electrifying Hip-Hop track where Homeboy Sandman delivers a flurry of bars over a hypnotic boom bap by Mono En Stereo. For the video, Homeboy Sandman connects with legendary director, illustrator, and writer Danny Sangra well known for his work with The Beatles, Bob Marley, Metallica, A$AP Rocky, and more. Danny Sangra also directed Homeboy Sandman’s recent “Alchemy” music video released earlier this year.

Produced entirely by Mono En Stereo, “Rich II” sees Homeboy Sandman delve into a spectrum of human experiences and emotions. Leave Me Alone addresses the struggle against external pressures and the quest for personal autonomy, inspired by individuals encroaching on his peace of mind. Conversely, The Place I Want to Be and Need A Woman reflect on past mindsets that eventually led to finding love, with the latter serving as a poignant commentary on the importance of substance over superficiality in relationships. Every Day serves as a guiding framework for Homeboy Sandman's life, akin to foundational texts like the 10 commandments or the constitution, offering insight into his values and principles. Mayor Koch showcases Homeboy Sandman's unique ability to craft rap anthems with a distinct flair.

Homeboy Sandman’s new album “Rich II” is now available for vinyl pre-orders on Bandcamp. The exclusive vinyl edition includes bonus track, “Thank You (Remix).” Experience the acclaimed album live as well as tracks from his forthcoming mixtape when Homeboy Sandman embarks on the Wild Wild Rich Tour this Fall. See the full list of dates below.

Wild Wild Rich Tour Dates

10/16 - Portland, OR

10/17 - Spokane, WA

10/18 - Missoula, MT

10/19 - Boise, ID

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT

10/24 - Fresno, CA

10/25 - San Francisco, CA

10/27 - San Diego, CA

10/29 - Venice, CA

11/03 - Seattle, WA

11/06 - Houston, TX

11/08 - Austin, TX

Photo Credit: Sophia Elle

Comments