Hillary Scott Releases Solo Song 'Mama's Lullaby' Following Viral Video

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After posting a snippet of the lullaby last month on social media that has now received over 10,000 comments and FIVE MILLION views, nine-time GRAMMY Award winner Hillary Scott (of Lady A) has released 'Mama's Lullaby,' a prayer of protection over her children as they rest, and an ode to a parent's never-ending love. Produced alongside her husband Chris Tyrrell, Scott spoke exclusively to American Songwriter about how this is the first release she's written solo, sharing that God had placed the lyrics on her heart over the course of a few nights while rocking her one-year-old Selah to sleep.

The one-take video continues to resonate with viewers, especially mothers, ranging from newly postpartum to having adult children, who are thanking Scott for providing them peace, comfort, and reassurance through 'Mama's Lullaby.' Stepping into the studio with Tyrrell and baby Selah by her side, Scott filmed an Annie Loughead-directed visualizer for the song.

''Mama's Lullaby' is a song I pray helps bring peace into the homes of every family who listens to it. I hope it helps your babies fall asleep, and I also hope it helps the mamas fall asleep too, whatever the age of their children. The weight of motherhood and the what-ifs have kept me up for hours at night over the years,' shares Scott (a mother of four daughters). 'This is my declaration of trust that God never sleeps, so while I do, He keeps watch over them.'

Hitting the road next week, Lady A wraps their headline fall shows in Thackerville, OK (9/25), El Paso, TX (9/26), and Wichita, KS (9/27), before returning this December on their THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR 2026. After the celebrated inaugural trek last year, Lady A's limited holiday showcase kicks off on December 10 in Northfield, OH, and visits major cities like New York, NY, and Greensboro, NC, before heading home just in time for Christmas with two back-to-back shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, on December 21.

Scott has amassed 11 #1s and over NINE BILLION global streams with Lady A, as well as countless honors including seven GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, alongside taking home ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row (and newly nominated in the category for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards'). As one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, Lady A is built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing, and a smooth fusion of Country, Rock, and Pop, having long been a model of mainstream success. In addition to co-writing chart-topping Lady A hits, Scott has written for artists such as Blake Shelton and Sara Evans, penning Evans' #1 'A Little Bit Stronger.' For a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit LadyAMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Annie Loughead



Photo Credit: Annie Loughead

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