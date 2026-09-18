THE 502S Release EASY STREET (DELUXE) with October Tour

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The 502s have released Easy Street (Deluxe), celebrating the one year anniversary of their Big Loud label debut album Easy Street. The 17-song collection, produced by frequent collaborator Bobby Campbell, includes four new songs: 'Gang's Back Together Again,' 'Lost In The Moment,' 'Happy Hour' and 'Saturday Night.' The band continues to make music that inspires people to 'live life fully' (The Rumpus) and their live shows are intentionally 'a giant gathering of friends, fostering a sense of community' (NYS Music).

'Easy Street (Deluxe) was our way of opening up the world of the Easy Street record a little further and sharing some songs and stories that we're really proud of,' The 502s share. 'We're really looking forward to playing these songs in a room together soon and making some new memories around them!'

Written by lead singer and guitarist Ed Isola and JT Harding ('Sangria' Blake Shelton), 'Saturday Night' is full of late night laughter, barefoot dancing on picnic tables and 'Happy Hour' beams with joy. From meeting up with old friends that make you feel like a kid again on 'Gang's Back Together,' to being where your feet are on 'Lost In The Moment,' both were written solely by Isola.

Easy Street (Deluxe) includes previously released songs 'Summer Fling' that the band debuted on Good Morning America, introspective 'Quicksand' and exuberant 'End of the World,' as well as the playful smash 'Your Nonsense Makes Sense' which continues to make a splash with over 28 million streams.

Next month, the band will head out on their Just A Little Run with stops in Atlanta, Charleston, Nashville and more in the same venues as their first headline tour. The 502s will return to The Basement in Nashville on October 12 to close out the run. The name Just A Little Run takes inspiration from their 2021 viral hit 'Just A Little While,' which has over 173 million streams to date from their album Could It Get Better Than This. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the502s.com.

Easy Street (Deluxe) Track List

Sayonara (Ed Isola)

Summer Fling (Ed Isola)

Old School (Ed Isola, JT Harding)

Sweet Tooth (Ed Isola)

End of the World (Ed Isola, Grady Block)

In Bed with You (Ed Isola, JT Harding)

Night Like This (Ed Isola)

Pushing Daisies (Ed Isola, Fred Wilhelm)

Quicksand (Ed Isola)

Your Nonsense Makes Sense (Ed Isola)

Nothing Sweeter Than You (Ed Isola, JT Harding)

Someday I Will Be Alright (Ed Isola)

Tiki Bar Queen (Ed Isola)

Gang's Back Together Again (Ed Isola)

Lost In The Moment (Ed Isola)

Happy Hour (Ed Isola, JT Harding)

Saturday Night (Ed Isola, JT Harding)

Just A Little Run Dates

October 7 – Vinyl Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

October 8 – Radio Room – Greenville, SC

October 9 – Charleston Pour House – Charleston, SC

October 10 – Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC +

October 11 – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

October 12 – The Basement – Nashville, TN

+ Supporting JJ Grey & Mofro

About The 502s

The 502s are a beach folk band from Florida, often called 'the happiest band on Earth.' With breezy banjos, shout-along choruses and an energy that bursts like a cannonball into a swimming pool, their music feels like sunshine you can dance to. Their song 'Just A Little While' made a viral splash with over 173M streams to date. Last fall the band embarked on their Easy Street Tour which hit iconic stages across North America including New York's Irving Plaza and West Hollywood's Troubadour. Pouring their unbridled energy and eclectic musicality into their most adventurous offering to date, The 502s' album Easy Street is out now. The 13-song collection will have you barefoot in the sand, laughing with friends and singing at the top of your lungs—even if it's just in your kitchen. Next month, the band will embark on their Just A Little Run, with stops in Atlanta, Charleston, Nashville and more. Easy Street (Deluxe), which includes four new tracks, is out now.

Photo Credit: Daniel Chaney



Photo Credit: Daniel Chaney

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