Drew Ryder Smith Releases New Single LEAVE SOMEBODY

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Singer-songwriter Drew Ryder Smith has released 'Leave Somebody,' a country song that argues the hardest part of heartbreak isn't always the ending—it's when there isn't one.

The new single also offers the clearest look yet at Smith's forthcoming album, The Deep End, due October 28.

Before returning to center stage with The Deep End, Smith built an impressive résumé behind the scenes in Nashville. After arriving in Music City as an aspiring artist and sharing stages with acts including Lady A, Don Williams and Lee Brice, he found success as a songwriter. Merle Haggard recorded one of Smith's songs, and Randy Houser went on to cut another, but the desire to make records of his own never disappeared.

Building on the themes introduced with his previous single, 'Leave Somebody' continues to reveal an album centered on the relationships, memories and defining moments that shape a life.

Smith wrote 'Leave Somebody' with Jason Jones and Jason Eustice after realizing he and one of his co-writers had recently been ghosted following serious relationships. Their shared experience became the starting point for the song.

Rather than asking why someone leaves, 'Leave Somebody' asks something far less common: how they leave.

'One of my co-writers and I had both recently experienced being ghosted after serious relationships,' Smith says. 'In both cases, there wasn't a conversation, a reason or even a goodbye. We realized we weren't asking for someone to stay—we were just asking for some kind of closure. That's where the song came from. It became less about being left and more about believing there's a better way to leave somebody.'

That sentiment became the song's central refrain, while one of its most memorable lyrics arrived almost by accident.

'You pulled a Copperfield, straight up disappeared.'

A lifelong fan of magician David Copperfield, Smith casually referenced the famed illusionist during the writing session before Jones immediately answered with the phrase 'straight up disappeared,' giving the song its unforgettable opening line.

The rest of the song refuses to settle for bitterness. Instead, it argues that even painful endings deserve basic decency. The result is a track that feels undeniably current while remaining grounded in the traditions of classic country songwriting—finding universal truth in everyday experiences and memorable turns of phrase rather than grand gestures.

With The Deep End arriving October 28, Smith continues to carve out a place among today's independent country artists by embracing one of the genre's oldest strengths: telling stories that ring true.

'Leave Somebody' is available on all streaming platforms now.

More information is available at www.drewrydersmith.com.

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