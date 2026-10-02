Hilary Duff Releases CATASTROPHE for THE CAT IN THE HAT

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Hilary Duff has released 'CATastrophe,' an original song written for THE CAT IN THE HAT, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first full-length feature film and the beloved character's animated theatrical feature film debut, in theaters and IMAX November 6. Written by Duff alongside Matthew Koma, Madison Love, and Brian Phillips, and produced by Koma and Phillips, 'CATastrophe' serves as the emotional anchor of the film. First heard in a new film trailer that debuted earlier the same day, the track is available now via Atlantic Records and arrives alongside an official music video directed by Dano Cerny.

The video brings the Seussian aesthetic to life, following Duff as she moves through a series of whimsical, oversized worlds and seamlessly folds them into her own environment.

'Dr. Seuss was on repeat in our house for years, so when this came around I didn't have to think about it,' shares Hilary. 'CATastrophe' is about that feeling when your whole world gets picked up and moved somewhere else and nobody asks you first. I wanted it to be honest about those feelings, and still be something you'd turn all the way up in the car.'

'CATastrophe' is featured on THE CAT IN THE HAT (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), releasing on October 30 from WaterTower Music. The album features a score by GRAMMY Award-winning composer Lorne Balfe, Duff's original single, and 'The Cat in the Hat Theme Song' written by Tim Minchin and performed by FITZ & Tim Minchin featuring Bill Hader.

About Hilary Duff

One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff returns to the pop world with her boldest and most self-assured project yet, luck… or something. Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting 'So Yesterday' and 'Come Clean'), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's 'Younger.'

Now signed to Atlantic Records, Duff launched a thrilling new chapter with her sixth studio album, her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed SHeeran). Co-written by Hilary and produced by her husband, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk), and Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182), luck… or something debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and at the time, became the second-largest debut for a female artist this year. Named one of the 'Best Albums of 2026' by Billboard, Rolling Stone and Variety and garnering additional critical praise from LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour and more, the project officially became Duff's sixth career Top 5 entry while simultaneously landing at #2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. Internationally, luck… or something has soared to the top of the charts with Top 5 debuts in 6 countries, including #1 in Canada and Australia. Marking her first major tour in over 18 years, Duff's critically acclaimed global headline 'the lucky me tour' spans 18 countries including sold-out performances at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, London's The O2 and more.

About The Cat In The Hat

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don't know. In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme. Doing what he does best, the Cat, voiced by Bill Hader, spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they have never seen before.

In the film, the hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself, or lose his magical hat.

Starring alongside Hader are Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, with Giancarlo Esposito, and America Ferrera. Tituss Burgess, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell and Tiago Martinez also star.

The Cat in the Hat is directed by Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni from their own screenplay, screen story by Caroline Williams, based on the book by Dr. Seuss. It is produced by Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern. The executive producers are Bill Hader, Susan Brandt, Bill Damaschke, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis, Tim Story and Alex Timbers. It is edited by Dan Molina, with music by Lorne Balfe.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first full length feature film, The Cat in the Hat, comes to theaters and IMAX across North America on November 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 November 2026. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Warner Bros. Pictures Animation

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, led by President and Chief Creative Officer Bill Damaschke, is the dedicated theatrical animation division of Warner Bros. Pictures and part of Warner Bros. Discovery. Headquartered in Burbank, California, in a Frank Gehry designed facility adjacent to the Warner Bros. lot, WBPA produces animated feature films across a range of styles and storytelling traditions, in partnership with leading creative talent and international studios. The division builds on Warner Bros.'s century long legacy of working with iconic directors and visionary up and coming filmmakers.

About WaterTower Music

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for Warner Bros. Discovery, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the company itself. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world's most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

Photo Credit: Michael Drummond



Photo Credit: Michael Drummond

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