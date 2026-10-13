Herb Alpert to Tour UK With THE TIJUANA BRASS in May 2027

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Herb Alpert has announced his return to the UK for his first tour with the Tijuana Brass Band in over 50 years. Kicking off at the beginning of May, the tour will take them through Gateshead, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol, and Birmingham before closing with a show in London at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday 16 October at 10am, and will be available for purchase here.

2025 marked the 60th anniversary of the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights. Herb and the band will be performing many of those great songs in addition to many other hit songs that we all know and love: 'The Lonely Bull,' 'Spanish Flea,' 'Taste of Honey,' 'Mexican Shuffle,' 'Tijuana Taxi,' 'This Guy's In Love With You,' 'What Now My Love,' 'Zorba the Greek,' 'Ladyfingers,' 'Rise,' and 'Route 101' among many other delights.

The Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights Tour has been rolling coast to coast since reforming in 2025 for the first time in over 40 years. The tour has included over 70 sell-out shows across the country, including performances at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Center, Boston's Wang Theatre, Toronto's Massey Hall, Chicago's Harris Theater, and Denver's Paramount Theatre among many others. This summer, Alpert also made his return to The Hollywood Bowl for the first time in 59 years.

Alpert recently celebrated a historic milestone with the release of his 50th studio album titled 50, which also commemorates 50 years of marriage to his wife, collaborator, and touring partner, Lani Hall. 50 debuted at #4 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, #17 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, and #1 on the Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. Alpert also sat down with CBS Mornings' Anthony Mason to chat about the landmark moment, his remarkable career, and more after celebrating his 90th birthday with back-to-back sold-out performances at New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights - UK Tour Dates 2027

6 May Gateshead, UK @ Sage 1/Glasshouse International

7 May Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

9 May Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

10 May Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

12 May Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

13 May London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

About Herb Alpert & The Herb Alpert Foundation

Alpert's musicianship has earned him 9 GRAMMY Awards (the latest from his 2014 album Steppin' Out), 15 Gold albums, 14 Platinum albums and has sold over 72 million records. Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling the Beatles two to one. Alpert has a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Barack Obama in 2013. Alpert also has a second career as an abstract expressionist painter and sculptor with group and solo exhibitions around the United States and Europe.

As an industry leader, Alpert's commitment to artists with personal vision guided A&M Records (with partner Jerry Moss) from a Hollywood garage operation into one of the most successful independent record labels in music history, with stars including Janet Jackson, Quincy Jones, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Carole King, Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, The Police and scores of others.

Through the Herb Alpert Foundation, Herb and Lani have dedicated their lives to philanthropy, funding programs that help bring creativity to young students and keep creativity alive for all the arts, for artists young and old, including jazz education and programs that teach compassion and well-being. May 2022 marked the 28th anniversary of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts celebrating 140 awardees over the past 28 years. 2021 also brought the opening of the newly remodeled Harlem School of the Arts at the Herb Alpert Center, funded entirely by Herb and Lani Alpert. During the pandemic, the foundation dramatically increased its emergency funding to artists in need through organizations such as Chrysalis, the Jazz Foundation, the Good People's Fund and Artists Relief.

Photo Credit: Xander Smith



Photo Credit: Xander Smith

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