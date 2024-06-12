Hello Mary Share New Single '0%;' Currently Touring With Silversun Pickups

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hello Mary—the New York-based indie rock band of Helena Straight, Stella Wave, and Mikaela Oppenheimer—make their triumphant return with “0%.”

Roaring with spun-out guitars, heavyweight bass, and thundering punk drums, the track arrives as the band’s most daring statement yet, as they push their ‘90s-inspired sound into new heavy and distorted depths. It’s a full-throated evolution from the unraveling, grungy stylings they unveiled on last year’s sophomore self-titled LP, which brought praise from Rolling Stone (“one of 2023’s sharpest, noisiest debuts”) and brought them to open for the likes of American Football and Silversun Pickups.

“0% is one of our favorites to play live,” Hello Mary says. “Our inspirations in the last year have broadened, and we feel like this song reflects that.”

True to form, “0%” emerged naturally as the trio were jamming in their practice space. After becoming a crowd favorite live, it really came to life in the studio, becoming the first time drummer/vocalist Wave had ever screamed on a song. Yet when she hopped in the recording booth, she was emboldened to draw out the shout vocals the band had originally planned, turning them into longer screams. As she yells in frustration, "I Don't Know!” the song pushes towards a cathartic storm of blissed-out noise, before suddenly dropping into a raucous breakdown of vibraphone and triangle that gives it Hello Mary’s signature playfulness.

Well-known for putting on killer live shows, Hello Mary have been invited by Silversun Pickups to join them on tour as their direct support multiple times this past year. The two bands are currently on the road in the United States on a run that hits Brooklyn, NY on June 27 for a show at Brooklyn Steel and concludes on June 29. Following that, Hello Mary will play their own headline dates this summer, support Julie on select shows, make an appearance at Denver’s Underground Music Festival, and head to the UK for a headline show in London followed by a run as the support for American Football. Additionally the band is confirmed for Las Vegas’ Best Friends Forever Fest October 11 - 13. All dates are listed below and tickets are available here.

Hello Mary tour dates

6/12 – Ft. Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall*

6/13 – Baton Rouge, LA at Chelsea’s Live*

6/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Culture Room*

6/16 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues*

6/17 – St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live*

6/19 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore*

6/20 – Charlottesville, VA at The Jefferson Theater*

6/22 – Port Chester, NY at The Capitol Theater*

6/23 – Boston, MA at House of Blues*

6/25 – Deerfield, MA at Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company*

6/27 – Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel*

6/28 – Asbury Park, NJ at The Stone Pony*

6/29 – Glenside, PA at Keswick Theatre*

7/26 - Denver, CO - Underground Music Showcase

7/28 - Chicago, IL - Wicker Park Music Festival

7/29 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

7/30 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

8/1 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway^

8/2 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre^

8/4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf^

8/30 - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival

8/31 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Psych Fest

9/3 - Brixton Windmill - London

9/11 - Rock City, Nottingham %

9/12 - Barrowlands - Glasgow %

913 - SWX - Bristol %

9/14 - Roundhouse, London %

10/12 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Festival

* denotes support for Silversun Pickups

^ denotes dates with Julie

% denotes support for American Football

Photo Credit: Cooper Winterson

