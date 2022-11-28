Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'

Heavy and western rock band The Comancheros will release their third album Memphis to Mexico, available on November 24th, 2022 on all streaming and download services.

Produced by Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters, the seven tracks shine a light on what the Missouri-based band has discovered about themselves amid working with a mentor producer on this new material and playing shows for audiences across the map.

With their signature devil-may-care attitude and storytelling shot straight from the hip, The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described "Utter Dionysian chaos." Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael "Bobcat" Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon "Deere" Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.

Memphis to Mexico's three lead singles "Yellow Roses," "Happy Birthday to Me," and "Blue Yodel in G" released in succession throughout the fall with recognition in New Music Friday editorial playlists. The band is just getting started on this new chapter of their career and they aren't slowing down. With a hot sauce collaboration, a new mural at The Basement East, and more live shows on the slate for winter and 2023, The Comancheros are fired up and ready to break the mainstream.

"We were really excited to work with Richard Young from The Kentucky Headhunters for 'Memphis to Mexico.' We wrote over 20 songs, and Richard really helped pick and craft the best ones. And, of course, just the stories he would tell between takes was worth the price of admission. He's a living piece of history grown in Kentucky soil and running on Michelob Ultra." -The Comancheros

Touring and performing nonstop since 2015, The Comacheros have stormed the stage with Randy Rogers, The Cadillac Three, Drake White, The Steel Woods, Alabama, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. With endless energy and a distinct sound, the three-piece band's catalog spans six years, two albums, and a 2022 cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic "Mississippi Kid."

Living the rambling man lifestyle and following where the wind blows has sharpened their spurs and inspired the band to create a sound that exemplifies what it means to be a modern-day cowboy: heavy and western.

Listen to the new album here: