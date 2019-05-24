Hayley Orrantia, Navigates Heartbreak With The Release Of Her Latest EP, 'The Way Out'

Trust can take a lifetime to build and only a second to break. Once you have that trust broken, it can be a long road back to finding solace. Country music singer-songwriter, Hayley Orrantia, knows this painful lesson all too well but found, through music, The Way Out.



Orrantia's latest EP, The Way Out, debuts today and is available on all streaming and download platforms.





1) "If I Don't"

Written by: Hayley Orrantia, Robyn Collins & Mike Miller

Produced by: Mike Miller



2) "Do I Come To Mind"

Written by: Hayley Orrantia, Robyn Collins & Mike Miller

Produced by: Mike Miller



3) "What Ifs & Maybes"

Written by: Hayley Orrantia, Chen Neeman, Pam Sheyne, Robyn Collins & Mike Miller

Produced by: Mike Miller



4) "Okay"

Written by: Hayley Orrantia, Robyn Collins & Mike Miller

Produced by: Mike Miller



5) "Missing Pieces"

Written by: Hayley Orrantia, Robyn Collins & Mike Miller

Produced by: Mike Miller



The EP chronicles Orrantia's own grieving process following a very personal and relationship-ending betrayal of a former boyfriend. Through the catharsis of songwriting, she was astounded at how effortlessly her songs lent themselves to the commonly categorized "Five Stages of Grief" - denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.



"It wasn't until I had a bunch songs in front of me that I noticed how each stage so clearly reflected what I was going through," says Orrantia. She continues, "I then realized how several of these songs pinpointed each emotion so clearly."



Orrantia's hope is that her story may help to encourage others, in the modern dating world, to protect themselves and that if they do find themselves in a similar situation, to know there is hope waiting on the other side.

