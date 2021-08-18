Harry Hudson Releases New Music Video For 'Mad Enough'

Harry Hudson has released a new music video for single "Mad Enough," taken from his sophomore album, Hey, I'm Here For You (out now via MSFTS/Roc Nation). Accentuated by flourishes of airy guitar, synth beats, and Harry's soulful vocals, "Mad Enough" speaks to the moments of frustration seen in a relationship that has reached its end while the video offers a glimpse into the message behind the album as he provides support for others during the times when they need it the most. "Mental health is something that is very important to me and this video is a simple reminder to always be there and check in on the people you love," Harry shares. PRESS HERE to watch the video for "Mad Enough" directed by DirectedxModels and featuring singer, actor, friend, and collaborator Jaden Smith.

A powerful display of Harry's artistry, showcasing his vocal technique, musicality and vision, Hey, I'm Here For You features collaborations with Jaden on "Just Slide" and Astrid S on "Closing Doors," as well as producers Mike Dean (Kanye West, Travis Scott, Madonna), Jess Jackson (Kanye West, Pop Smoke), Blake Slatkin (The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, Benny Blanco), and more. In addition to "Mad Enough," the album also includes standout tracks "Take My Time," "I Feel Amazing," "Cut Me Down," "Give Up On Us," and "Let Me," all quickly adding to Harry's more than 100 million global streams.

Hey, I'm Here For You is a phrase Harry uses often as a reminder to love and accept the man in the mirror so that he can be there for himself and in turn be there for others during their struggles. A period of personal growth and investing in self-love followed his recovery from cancer and the sudden death of his father in 2018, solidifying Harry's belief in living life to its fullest potential, being grateful for every moment, and approaching each day with courage, hope, and love, as showcased on his latest album. Hey, I'm Here For You - which has racked up over 28 million streams and received support from Rolling Stone, MTV, Variety, Cosmopolitan, The Cut, American Songwriter, and Earmilk among others - is available now at all digital retailers, PRESS HERE to listen/stream. PRESS HERE to purchase the album on blue and white marble vinyl on Harry's webstore.

Earlier this year, Harry announced the completion of the first Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which was funded by friend Kylie Jenner who made a $500,000 donation in Harry's honor, along with additional funds from Teen Cancer America. A steadfast believer in using his voice to help others and an ambassador for Teen Cancer America, Harry led the charge on the lounge to provide adolescent and young adults undergoing cancer treatment with a comfortable space to pursue their passions. Inspired by his own passion for music which helped him not just survive but thrive during his personal battle and recovery from cancer, the state-of-the-art lounge is a fun and creative sanctuary located on the sixth floor of the Children's Hospital, offering electronic equipment including video games and a big screen television, a selection of movies and streaming capabilities, a meditation room, and more. Harry's own charity, aptly named Hey, I'm Here For You, will launch this year as a subsidiary of Jaden Smith's nonprofit company 501CTHREE to continue providing special spaces and opportunities for teen cancer patients.

Since the release of Harry's 2018 debut album Yesterday's Tomorrow Night, he has performed to audiences all around the world, selling out his 19-city Can Cowboys Cry North American Tour as well as his debut EU/UK headline tour in London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam. He has supported Jaden Smith on international dates, was a guest performer on Post Malone's Australian/New Zealand headline tour, and played VH1 Supersonic in Pune, India. In addition to touring with KYGO, Alec Benjamin, Blackbear, and LANY, Harry has performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Bottlerock Napa Valley, Life Is Beautiful, SXSW, Fireﬂy Music Festival, Getaways, Grandoozy Music Festival, and more. He was also named Pandora's Artist to Watch, Taco Bell's Feed The Beat Artist, and Live Nation's Ones To Watch.

