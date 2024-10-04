Harkling Releases Debut Single 'Alive'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harkling unveils her debut single 'Alive,' an ethereal pop journey by one of the North East's exciting rising artists. Following a single launch at The Microbus (North East), this Northumberland-based artist is known for crafting ethereal pop with a dark, experimental edge. With a background in classical music and free improvisation, she creates immersive, ritualistic soundscapes that navigate the raw and the profound. Her music channels the unseen forces that pulse beneath the surface of the everyday, drawing on nature, folklore, and personal experience to create haunting and hypnotic melodies.

'Alive' is a narrative of personal growth and self-discovery; Crafted during a transformative period while living in Arctic Norway, the track reflects Harkling's journey through profound isolation and emotional upheaval. The stark beauty and isolation of the Arctic landscape, with its long, dark nights and vast, cold expanses, served as both a mirror and a muse for the emotional challenges she faced. This deeply introspective track embodies the tension between light and dark, hope and despair, capturing the essence of what it means to be truly alive.

'Alive represents a deeply transformative period in my life,' Harkling shares. 'It was my first step into writing and producing, and it began while living in Arctic Norway - a place of stark beauty and profound isolation. The creative process became a way to find clarity and strength, allowing me to channel all those tangled feelings into something tangible. Ultimately, 'Alive' is about embracing life in all its complexities and finding the courage to keep going.'

Listeners can expect an immersive experience with 'Alive,' as Harkling's haunting melodies, layered soundscapes, and powerful vocal performance come together to create a sound that is both vulnerable and strong. The track's undulating rhythm, at 90 BPM, coupled with its earthy yet expansive vibes, serves as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is always a spark within us waiting to ignite.

Beyond this release, Harkling is also preparing for an October performance piece commissioned by Skimstone Arts for the Unity Festival at the Great Museum of the North in Newcastle and Kirkleatham Museum near Redcar. This experimental piece will tie in her music with themes of environmental and social action.

She is set to release a second single on November 1st 2024, accompanied by a video filmed on location at Holy Island and in the Victoria Tunnels.

Photo credit: Daniel Clark

Comments