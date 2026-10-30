Hardy Releases SIDES, Four-Song Collection Spanning Multiple Genres

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Hardy returns with four new songs on SIDES, a collection described as 'one of the most recognized names in country music' by GRAMMY.com.

SIDES breaks down and expands upon the four genres found within Hardy's latest release, the 8-minute track 'Man In The Box.' From masterful singer-songwriter acoustics to bravado-filled soul, charged-up country to buzzsaw grunge, each song on SIDES reflects the breadth and scope of Hardy's 'lyrical genius,' according to American Songwriter. The four-song collection shows how 'musical diversity comes natural to Hardy,' per Revolver, who 'isn't afraid to find the gray' within music's rulebook, according to TIME.

Next Monday (11/2), SIDES track 'By God' impacts country radio.

A four-cornered trip sketching out the shape of his artistry, SIDES follows 'Man In The Box,' which Billboard has credited as part of what's made Hardy 'one of Nashville's most prolific, versatile voices.'

Holler says, ''Man In The Box' is as diverse as they come…a song with chapters,' while Whiskey Riff calls it 'one of the most unique, ambitious songs of the year.' MNPR Magazine declares, 'It is a long way from a standard radio single, and that is very much the point.'

Before the first of two sold-out headline shows at Nashville's newest venue, The Truth, the platinum-certified hitmaker was surprised with a Pandora Billionaire plaque, commemorating over 1 billion streams on Pandora alone. Listeners can now hear Hardy on Pandora's Country Billionaires Radio.

Hardy closes out the second night of Hardy Halloween and his final tour date of the year, before capping off 2026 with a performance on CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash in December.

In 2027, Hardy will headline festivals including The Country Fest, Hoofbeat, Country Concert, and more, with additional high profile appearances at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa, Stagecoach, and more. Tickets are available at hardyofficial.com/shows.

SIDES Tracklist

'By God' (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Hunter Phelps) *

'Hell' feat. Blake Shelton (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark, Jeb Gipson) ^

'King Of The Hill' (Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Geoff Warburton) !

'Tommy Made The News' (Michael Hardy, Rocky Block, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt) ^

* produced by Hardy, Zach Abend

^ produced by Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

! produced by Hardy, David Garcia

Hardy 2027 Tour Dates

1/13-16: Riviera Cancún, MX – Crash My Playa 2027

4/23: Indio, CA – Stagecoach

6/19: North Lawrence, OH – The Country Fest

6/26: Cadott, WI – Hoofbeat

7/10: Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert

7/15: London, ON – Rock The Park

8/9: Sturgis, SD – 87th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

8/28: Saint-Agapit, QC – Festival Country Lotbiniere

About Hardy

Hardy is 'a high concept craftsman,' according to The New Yorker, producing 'some of the most intriguing music to emerge from Nashville in years,' per SPIN. Owning the intersection of country and rock, his latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! doubles down – 20 hard-charged originals that are 'like much of Hardy's work, surprising…For Hardy, part of the point is to keep you guessing,' according to Rolling Stone. Alternative Press declares him 'the newest ambassador of the provocative crossover between two seemingly contradicting camps: trailer-park honky-tonk and head-thrashing metal.' COUNTRY! COUNTRY! adds to over 8 billion career streams, followed by current Top 20 radio single 'McArthur,' written by Hardy alongside Tim McGRaw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen.

The pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi has earned his reputation as 'a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive,' per American Songwriter, 'capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all,' according to Rolling Stone. A 5X ACM award winner, 2X CMA award winner, 3X CMA Triple Play award recipient, 3X AIMP Songwriter of the Year winner, and the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, Hardy is 'one of Nashville's most prolific, versatile voices, a songwriter and artist who can put forth a twangy country anthem as easily as a bone-rattling rock song,' according to Billboard.

Hardy has written 22 #1 singles globally among hundreds of career cuts on artists including Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, and more. He counts 6 #1s of his own: 'Favorite Country Song,' 3X Platinum 'TRUCK BED,' 3X Platinum award-winning duet 'wait in the truck' feat. Lainey Wilson, 4X Platinum chart topper 'ONE BEER' feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, Platinum Dierks Bentley + Breland collaboration 'Beers On Me' and rock radio #1, 'JACK.' Hardy's headlining THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! just wrapped a nationwide run, entertaining 400,000 fans in arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith; Tanner Gallagher











Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith; Tanner Gallagher

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