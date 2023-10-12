Hard 8 Working Group Announces Expansion with LA Office

Aimee Beren will run its new LA office.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 3 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 4 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain

Hard 8 Working Group Announces Expansion with LA Office

Artist management company, Hard 8 Working Group has announced its promotion of artist manager Aimee Beren to run its new LA office. Aimee is joined by artist manager Michael Duda as part of H8WG’s LA team.

Based in Nashville with offices in New York and now Los Angeles, Hard 8 Working Group is a full service music management company founded in 2018 catering to wide range of clients including All-American Rejects, All Time Low, Ari Abdul, Daya, Daughtry, A$AP TYY, Boys Like Girls, Jawbreaker and more.

Both Beren and Duda came most recently from Prodigy Artists Management where Beren was Vice President of Operations and Duda worked on artists Elephante and Whipped Cream before joining H8WG. Prior to that Beren began her management journey with Three Six Zero, where she worked across deadmau5, R3HAB and more. Beren was tapped to head up the LA office after living in Nashville and working with clients such as Daughtry, Kidd G and awfultune. 

“Aimee has been an absolute stellar part of the H8WG team which alone more than qualified her for this job, but being from LA and having the desire to move back there just made this work out perfectly for all of us. I could not ask for a better person to lead our growth there” shares Dirk Hemsath, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. 

“It feels great to be back in LA, especially with such an amazingly collaborative and innovative management company. H8WG has been more than welcoming and entrusted in me over the last 2+ years. I’m excited to see how I can further expand our presence on the West Coast and support the growing roster we already have out here simultaneously” says Beren. 

Hard 8 Working Group’s 10 person team consists of leadership's Dirk Hemsath - Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Rich Egan - Co-Founder & Co-CEO, David Conway - President, Mike Bachta - Partner/Manager and Aimee Beren - Head of LA Office/Manager. Additional managers include Jon Linton, Matt Feldman, Keith Lazorchak and Michael Duda. 

The office announcement follows Hard 8 Working Group’s recent partnership with Big Machine Label Group to create Hard Working Record Company, a new Nashville-based record label. The venture was struck between Big Machine Label Group’s President/CEO/Founder Scott Borchetta and Hard 8 Co-Founders Dirk Hemsath and Rich Egan, alongside partners David Conway and Mike Bachta. Read more via Billboard.  

The first signing to the Hard Working Record Company is H8WG management client Dylan Matthew, who’s double platinum hit “Love Is Gone” has garnered over 500 million streams.

About Hard 8 Working Group

H8WG, was founded in 2017 when Dirk Hemsath and Rich Egan combined their management companies, The Working Group and Hard 8 Management. Both entities had a huge impact on the careers of artists such as Billie Eilish, Morgan Wallen and Daughtry (The Working Group) and Jakob Dylan, Mac Miller and Brantley Gilbert (Hard 8).

Previously, Hemsath founded Doghouse Records while Egan founded Vagrant Records, both of which were influential and successful labels in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with artists including All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional and The 1975. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP Overjoy to the World Photo
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP 'Overjoy to the World'

Blue Man Group shared the first peek into the project with the rocking single + video, “Jingle Bones.” Composed and arranged by longtime Blue Man Group contributing director and music composer Jeff Turlik, the project not only satisfies longtime fans with the time-honored classics, but also pushes the boundaries of the collective’s creativity.

2
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Childrens Book Photo
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Children's Book

Morris and Argow were inspired by reading to Morris’ young son to create their first children’s picture book — one that is visually stunning with a story that both children and adults will find humorous and engaging. ADDIE ANT GOES ON AN ADVENTURE combines clever wordplay alongside themes of independence, friendship, and inclusivity.

3
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch Photo
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch

Gilla Band’s Alan Duggan-Borges has reworked the Korean language version of “Follow The Cyborg”, titled “사이보그를 따라와”, amplifying the album’s machine-like form, while NY-based producer, and composer Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma) highlights the emotional side of the album standout “Perfect Blue”.

4
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA Photo
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA

Step into the lavish world of PRISCILLA with a video from writer/director Sofia Coppola and executive producer Priscilla Presley, as they dive into the process of bringing Priscilla’s life story to the big screen. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

David Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel AvivDavid Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel Aviv
John Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' SongJohn Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' Song
I Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This MonthI Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This Month
Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer AwarenessPhoto: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD