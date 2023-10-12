Hard 8 Working Group Announces Expansion with LA Office

Artist management company, Hard 8 Working Group has announced its promotion of artist manager Aimee Beren to run its new LA office. Aimee is joined by artist manager Michael Duda as part of H8WG’s LA team.

Based in Nashville with offices in New York and now Los Angeles, Hard 8 Working Group is a full service music management company founded in 2018 catering to wide range of clients including All-American Rejects, All Time Low, Ari Abdul, Daya, Daughtry, A$AP TYY, Boys Like Girls, Jawbreaker and more.

Both Beren and Duda came most recently from Prodigy Artists Management where Beren was Vice President of Operations and Duda worked on artists Elephante and Whipped Cream before joining H8WG. Prior to that Beren began her management journey with Three Six Zero, where she worked across deadmau5, R3HAB and more. Beren was tapped to head up the LA office after living in Nashville and working with clients such as Daughtry, Kidd G and awfultune.

“Aimee has been an absolute stellar part of the H8WG team which alone more than qualified her for this job, but being from LA and having the desire to move back there just made this work out perfectly for all of us. I could not ask for a better person to lead our growth there” shares Dirk Hemsath, Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

“It feels great to be back in LA, especially with such an amazingly collaborative and innovative management company. H8WG has been more than welcoming and entrusted in me over the last 2+ years. I’m excited to see how I can further expand our presence on the West Coast and support the growing roster we already have out here simultaneously” says Beren.

Hard 8 Working Group’s 10 person team consists of leadership's Dirk Hemsath - Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Rich Egan - Co-Founder & Co-CEO, David Conway - President, Mike Bachta - Partner/Manager and Aimee Beren - Head of LA Office/Manager. Additional managers include Jon Linton, Matt Feldman, Keith Lazorchak and Michael Duda.

The office announcement follows Hard 8 Working Group’s recent partnership with Big Machine Label Group to create Hard Working Record Company, a new Nashville-based record label. The venture was struck between Big Machine Label Group’s President/CEO/Founder Scott Borchetta and Hard 8 Co-Founders Dirk Hemsath and Rich Egan, alongside partners David Conway and Mike Bachta. Read more via Billboard.

The first signing to the Hard Working Record Company is H8WG management client Dylan Matthew, who’s double platinum hit “Love Is Gone” has garnered over 500 million streams.

About Hard 8 Working Group

H8WG, was founded in 2017 when Dirk Hemsath and Rich Egan combined their management companies, The Working Group and Hard 8 Management. Both entities had a huge impact on the careers of artists such as Billie Eilish, Morgan Wallen and Daughtry (The Working Group) and Jakob Dylan, Mac Miller and Brantley Gilbert (Hard 8).

Previously, Hemsath founded Doghouse Records while Egan founded Vagrant Records, both of which were influential and successful labels in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with artists including All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional and The 1975.