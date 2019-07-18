HappyBirthdayCalvin's Shares Official Music Video For New Single KARI'S SONG (LONG WAY HOME) Featuring Tati

Rising 17-year-old Chicago rapper and producer HappyBirthdayCalvin uncovers the music video for his breakout single "Kari's Song (Long Way Home)" [feat. Tati] today.

In the video, Tati plays the piano, a shimmering melody at the root of the song in the middle of the street. HappyBirthdayCalvin steps into the foreground and raps along to the piano as the sunlight shines down on him. This cinematic and simple vignette reflects the spirit and emotion of the song.

HappyBirthdayCalvin is partnering with LIFE Camp Inc in celebration of the video release. For every person that shares the video, HITCO/ATS will donate $5 to the organization, up to $5,000. Founded in April 2002, LIFE Camp Inc. (Love Ignites Freedom Through Education) is one of the leading violence prevention and intervention organizations in America developing young leaders and provides youth and families with positive alternatives to violence, bullying and other forms of anti-social behavior.

Watch the video here:

"Kari's Song (Long Way Home)" has all the makings of a major hit. Within 3 weeks of release, the song has racked over 5 million cumulative streams. It vaulted to #16 on the Shazam Global Chart and gained a spot on the Official Soundtrack for NETFLIX's Beats film.

As HappyBirthdayCalvin garners acclaim from Billboard and Lyrical Lemonade and claims coveted real estate on prime Spotify playlists such as "Most Necessary," "Clout Culture," "Mind Right," and more, the numbers keep going up at a dramatic pace. His debut single "No Friends" recently crossed 10 million cumulative streams after soaring to #21 on the Spotify Viral Chart and going Top 20 on the Soundcloud Chart. His No Friends EP-available HERE-continues making waves.

"HappyBirthdayCalvin...one of the leaders in the Chicago music scene." - Lyrical Lemonade

HappyBirthdayCalvin employs the powers of a highly active imagination to magnify the scope of hip-hop. The 17-year-old Chicago rapper/producer went from scribbling down his dreams word for word and penning poems in middle school to shining at ChiArts: Chicago High School of the Arts. While there, he began racking up countless streams on Soundcloud. Born and raised in a single parent home, Calvin developed a fascination with poetry and eventually hip-hop sparked by Lil Wayne, Kanye West, G Herbo, Tyler The Creator, and Kid Cudi, to name a few. In high school, he turned his rhymes into music, crafting beats and recording himself on Frooty Loops. In late 2018, he caught the attention of Peezy of At The Studio, an independent Chicago label and has since flourished. Since teaming up, he's released two three-song EPs, No Friends 1 & 2 that created a buzz that has him slated to be one of the most exciting new acts on the rise.





