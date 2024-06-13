Hamish Hawk Releases Latest Single 'Nancy Dearest' From Upcoming Album

Hawk's upcoming album follows his 2021's breakthrough LP Heavy Elevator and 2023's critically-acclaimed Angel Numbers
Scotland's Hamish Hawk returned in April to announce a new album, A Firmer Hand, due to arrive August 16 via Fierce Panda.
Fresh from a solo tour across Europe in support of Villagers, and following the playful first single "Big Cat Tattoos", today Hamish shares a further album highlight in the grandiose, anthemic "Nancy Dearest."
He had the following to say about the new single: "Many of the songs on ‘A Firmer Hand’ are marked by the presence of another: a lover, an authority figure, an enemy, or a confidante. Nancy Dearest is defined instead by an absence. On the one hand, it’s a bitterly defiant song, an ego trip, a narcissistic flight of fancy. On the other, it’s a song about sheer loneliness, isolation, and ultimate loss. Either way, it’s a cry for help.
We all tell ourselves stories about who we are and who we are not. On occasion something will cause our visions of ourselves to short-circuit. In ‘Nancy Dearest’, our hero is spiralling. ‘I’ve seen the well of emptiness and I have had my fill’... Tell me about it, stud.”
A Firmer Hand follows Hawk’s 2021's breakthrough LP Heavy Elevator and 2023's critically-acclaimed Angel Numbers, both sublime and literate records that saw significant plaudits at both press and radio, including - no mean feat for an artist previously self-releasing in the current climate - six singles playlisted at BBC 6 Music. "Big Cat Tattoos," added to the playlist last week, now makes that seven!
Of his new album, Hamish says: “Writing this album, I opened up my closet, and a skeleton came out. The thing that links all of the songs is a sense of the unsaid, whether out of guilt, shame, repression, embarrassment, coyness, whatever it might have been. I realised: I am going to say these things, and not all of them are going to make me look good. The album made so many demands, and I just gave myself over to it.
Once I'd given myself over to the idea, I thought, I have to stick to this. I can’t hide anything from it. I can’t clean it all up for consumption. It felt uncomfortable for me – and that’s exactly how it should feel. That’s a really strong position.”
Through the writing of "Machiavelli’s Room," followed by the arrival of songs such as "Milk an Ending" and "Juliet as Epithet," A Firmer Hand came into focus as an album directed towards Hawk’s relationships with men: friends, lovers, family, colleagues.
“I thought, this is the body of the record. The fact that it makes me nervous tells me it was the right thing to do.”
It takes only a couple of listens to be sure that it was a risk worth taking. And just a couple more to determine that A Firmer Hand is the best and boldest record Hamish Hawk has delivered to date. “It’s a bit of a coming of age record,” he says. And a record for the ages.
Rich of voice and even richer of imagination, Hawk creates musical pen-portraits, chamber pop songs that have swallowed both a dictionary and a compendium of modern urban (and island) fairy tales. And Hawk does all this with considerable wit, inspired by artists like Leonard Cohen, Jarvis Cocker, Randy Newman and Stephin Merritt.
Hamish Hawk will be playing a number of dates across the year in support of the new record including a recently announced support for Elbow in the summer. He was recently announced as direct support for Travis’ December UK tour. Hamish will also be playing an extensive set of instore and outstore performances in the run-up to release. All dates below.
06/27 - Inverness, UK @ Belladrum Festival
07/21 - Reading, UK @ Englefield Estate (w/ Elbow & Villagers)
08/03 - Newport-on-Tay, UK @ Lughnasadh Festiva
08/04 - Barnsley, UK @ Underneath The Stars Festival
08/13 - Kingston on Thames, UK @ PRYZM
08/14 - Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe
08/15 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
08/16 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
08/17 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East
08/18 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
08/19 - Liverpool, UK @ Rough Trade
08/20 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
08/21 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Brewery
08/22 - Brighton, UK @ Resident
08/23 - Kettering, UK @ Green Belt Festival
08/24 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Now Weekender
08/30 - Aberdeen, UK @ Assai at Tunnels
08/31 - Edinburgh, UK @ Assai at Liquid Rooms
09/01 - Glasgow, UK @ Assai at St. Lukes
10/19 - Cardiff, UK @ Swn Festival
12/05 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^
12/06 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^
12/08 - Liverpool, UK @ Olympia ^
12/09 - Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls ^
12/10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^
12/11 - Margate, UK @ Dreamland ^
12/13 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire ^
12/15 - Bristol, UK @ Beacon ^
12/17 - Eastbourne, UK @ Winter Gardens ^
12/18 - Sheffield, UK @ Octagon ^
12/19 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall ^
12/21 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro ^
^ Travis
01. Juliet as Epithet
02. Machiavelli's Room
03. Big Cat Tattoos
04. Nancy Dearest
05. Autobiography of Spy
06. You Can Film Me
07. Christopher St.
08. Men Like Wire
09. Questionable Hit
10. Disingenuous
11. Milk an Ending
12. The Hard Won
Photo Credit: Simon Murphy
