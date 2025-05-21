Halestorm, Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, & More Set for ShipRocked 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ASK4 Entertainment has announced the music lineup for the 16th year of ShipRocked, the premier rock music festival cruise. ShipRocked 2026 will sail January 25-31, 2026, on board Carnival Horizon from Miami to Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key–Carnival’s soon-to-be-opened private cruise port on the island of Grand Bahama–and Nassau in The Bahamas.

The 2026 Greek mythology-themed edition of ShipRocked will feature more than 25 bands onboard, and to celebrate the final night of ShipRocked, Halestorm will perform a special show on the ship just before departing Nassau. In addition to Halestorm’s special set, the ShipRocked 2026 lineup features Motionless In White and Knocked Loose, along with Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, and Kittie, as well as '68, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, Dead Poet Society, DeathByRomy, Dinosaur Pile-Up, The Funeral Portrait, Holy Wars, House Of Protection, Lowlives, Not Enough Space, Shepherd's Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36 and ShipRockers’ favorite all-star band The Stowaways.

Halestorm exclaimed, "We are so proud to announce the return of the Storm to ShipRocked! Halestorm, that is! Get freaky…pack your s and bring your horns…and get wet and wild with us on the final night of ShipRocked!"

Chris Motionless of Motionless In White said, “We can’t believe ShipRocked is trusting us to co-captain this rig, but god damn The Pirates of the Caribbean are gonna look like a joke when we’re done with it. Very honored to be back at sea with our ShipRocked family!”

Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION and The Barbarians of California explained, “Since I started The Barbarians of California, people have been asking me when both bands could play together, and I really never thought it would happen…until now, because this is the perfect scenario. It may never happen again.”

Avatar said, “ShipRocked has provided some of the most unique moments of our lives, on and off stage. It's long overdue to make some new memories and get some wild stories to tell.”

ShipRocked producer and creator Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment said, “As we prepare for the epic 16th sailing of ShipRocked, celebrating the ancient Greek gods of the sky, sea, travel, food, wine, music, and more, we are beyond excited to Rock Hard and Vacation Harder with an incredible lineup of music artists--who are all gods in our eyes!”

In addition to nonstop music and tropical port visits, the ShipRocked schedule includes traditional cruise activities with a rock ‘n’ roll twist, such as the ShipRocked blackjack tournament, dodgeball tournament, live band karaoke, singles mixers, trivia contests and morning yoga.

A floating music festival, a rock & roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) – ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

The ShipRocked community is very supportive of charitable efforts, especially the annual ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction which has raised more than $1 million dollars to date for innovative medical research and finding a cure for cancer.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked’s community of “ShipRockers”–as well as others from around the world–are staying connected via “Making Waves – The ShipRocked Podcast,” which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. “Making Waves” features interviews with ShipRocked alumni artists, as well as other top music artists, actors and entertainment industry experts. It’s distributed via Sound Talent Media / Evergreen Podcasts and is hosted by Chad Nicefield and Justin Press.

About ShipRocked

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment–a premier rock music theme cruise and destination event producer–ShipRocked is the premier rock music cruise vacation with unique performances and musical collaborations, providing guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. The full-ship charter provides a one-of-a-kind experience for guests to have the time of their lives with thousands of like-minded friends. ShipRocked experiences include interaction with band members, poolside games, artist Q&A sessions, trivia challenges, game shows, parties, contests and more. The ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction has raised more than $1 million dollars to date for innovative medical research and finding a cure for cancer.

