Hailey Whitters Shares New Song 'Happy People' Ahead of New Album Release

Today, the Iowa-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Hailey Whitters shared a new song "Happy People" ahead of her highly anticipated new album The Dream that will be released on February 28, 2020. The song was co-written with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Lori McKenna and was recorded by Little Big Town in 2017.

Today, Garden & Gun premiered "Happy People" in a feature interview with Whitters and called her "Nashville's next big star."

Last month, Whitters released her single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" (also co-written with Lori McKenna), that tells the story of an older woman named "Janice" who has lived a full life of experience that they want impart on their daughter. The song inspired a social media firestorm where fans began sharing photos and stories of the "Janice's" in their lives on the account @womenlikejanice.

The accolades for Whitters and The Dream continue to build as she was included in The Boot's 2020 Artists To Watch, CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2020, Pandora's Artist To Watch 2020, Paste's 10 Country Artists To Watch in 2020, Sounds Like Nashville's 20 New Country Artists To Watch in 2020, and Wide Open Country's Artist To Watch in 2020.

Last year Rolling Stone called Whitters "Nashville's newest unsigned star," and named her single "Ten Year Town" #2 on their "25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019" list. She's also attracted attention from outlets like BrooklynVegan and The FADER.

This year, Whitters will support Tanya Tucker for select dates on the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour and will support Jordan Davis on his Trouble Town tour. She will celebrate the release of The Dream with a hometown album release show at The Basement East on March 10, 2020. Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of tour dates below and on haileywhitters.com.

The Dream Tracklist:

1. Ten Year Town

2. The Days

3. Red Wine & Blue

4. Dream, Girl

5. Loose Strings

6. Heartland

7. Janice At The Hotel Bar

8. Happy People

9. The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

10. All The Cool Girls

11. The Faker

12. Living The Dream

Tour Dates:

1/25: Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre +

2/20: Council Bluffs, IA - Whiskey Roadhouse +

2/21: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

2/22: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

2/27: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory +

2/28: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory +

2/29: Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre +

3/3: Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

3/4: Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

3/5: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades +

3/6: Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre +

3/10: Nashville, TN - The Basement East

3/19: New York, NY - Webster Hall +

3/20: Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino +

3/21: Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live +

3/29: Brookhaven, GA - Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

4/19: Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

4/22: San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont Theater #

4/26: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

5/1: Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads #

5/30: Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater #

7/11: West Salem, WI - Country Boom Music Festival

7/12: Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

+ - Supporting Jordan Davis

# - Supporting Tanya Tucker





