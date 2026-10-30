Haiden Henderson Releases Debut Album BLEACH

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Haiden Henderson has released his debut album, bleach, via Lava/Republic Records. Produced by Benny Cassette and co-produced by Henderson, the 13-track record takes on sex, attention, insecurity and the uncomfortable realization that the person you've spent years becoming might not be entirely your own creation.

The release follows singles 'freak for you,' 'NSFW,' 'i wanna be your girl,' and 'dumblond,' which introduced listeners to the album ahead of its release. 'bleach is the rise and fall of a performer. It's the story of someone who never learned how to turn it off,' Henderson says of the project. Across bleach, Henderson writes about attention, relationships, sex, masculinity and the pressure to maintain a public persona. Raised by his mother with his younger brother, he connects his need for approval to his early family experiences and the absence of his father. 'I've spent every day since then feeling like I'm on the outside of everyone's affection,' he says. 'Even my loved ones are audience members who need to get their money's worth.'

The album title refers in part to Henderson's bleached hair, a signature of his image, and to the ways he has changed his appearance and behavior to appeal to others. The record combines guitar-driven pop with R&B and hip-hop influences, distorted guitars, programmed drums and Henderson's falsetto vocals. Henderson worked with Benny Cassette on production and co-produced the album. 'When I started writing this, I was sick of what I had been doing. I was bored with how safe I felt and wanted to feel on edge again. I immediately started being more hands on with production which made the songs sound raw and unpolished,' Henderson says. 'Even when you mute the vocals, these tracks have so much personality that elevate the songwriting.'

Additionally, Henderson shares the music video for 'domino,' a song about loving someone you feel far from, even when they're right next to you. Though it plays like a love song, 'domino' was written about Henderson's younger brother. He deliberately left it open so listeners could hear it through any relationship in their own lives. Its upbeat production sits against aching lyrics, making it one of the album's most unexpectedly sad moments.

Directed by Benji Allen, the video stars actress, poet, and songwriter Zaria Simone, who co-wrote the song with Henderson, and draws heavily on a scene from Vincent Gallo's 1998 cult film Buffalo '66, which mirrors the song's story of two people who stay close to each other without ever quite connecting. 'We referenced Buffalo '66 for this because of how intensely it matches the story of the song. Two people existing near each other but not connecting. It's sad but not in an overdramatized way. It's just real, and it aches more with time,' Henderson says on the music video.

The release also comes on the heels of Henderson announcing his biggest headline tour to date - The 'dumblond' Tour - an expansive 48-date international run across the UK, Europe and North America in 2027. Launching February 18 in Dublin, the first leg will take Henderson across the UK and Europe for 24 shows, including headline dates in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Milan and Madrid. Henderson then returns to North America for another 24 dates beginning April 5 in Santa Ana, California, with stops in Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and San Francisco before wrapping May 15 at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles. The tour will bring the world of bleach to the stage for the first time, marking the next chapter in a pivotal year for Henderson.

After traveling the world opening for 5 Seconds of Summer, he is taking the next step from rapidly emerging artist to international headliner, bringing the songs and story of bleach directly to audiences across two continents. Tickets are available at haidenhenderson.com/tour.

Tracklist

1. dumblond

2. i wanna be your girl

3. where are we running from?

4. NSFW

5. the show

6. how you like it

7. I HATE THIS SONG

8. kick my ass

9. domino

10. freak for you

11. WHAT A TIME TO BE YOUNG

12. landmine

13. bleach

The 'dumblond' Tour 2027 Tour Dates: Europe

Feb 18 — Green Room — Dublin, Ireland

Feb 20 — Art School — Glasgow, UK

Feb 21 — Academy 3 — Manchester, UK

Feb 23 — Electric Ballroom — London, UK

Feb 24 — The Globe — Cardiff, UK

Feb 25 — O2 Institute 2 — Birmingham, UK

Feb 27 — Melkweg Max — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Feb 28 — Die Kantine — Cologne, Germany

Mar 2 — Botanique Museum — Brussels, Belgium

Mar 3 — Trabendo — Paris, France

Mar 4 — Mojo — Hamburg, Germany

Mar 6 — DR Studie 2 — Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar 7 — Parktheater — Oslo, Norway

Mar 8 — Debaser Nova — Stockholm, Sweden

Mar 10 — Columbia Theatre — Berlin, Germany

Mar 11 — Meet Factory — Prague, Czech Republic

Mar 12 — Niebo — Warsaw, Poland

Mar 14 — Akvárium Club — Budapest, Hungary

Mar 15 — SimmCity — Vienna, Austria

Mar 16 — Technikum — Munich, Germany

Mar 18 — Plaza — Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 19 — Circolo Magnolia — Milan, Italy

Mar 22 — Independance — Madrid, Spain

Mar 23 — Republica da Musica 2 — Lisbon, Portugal

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