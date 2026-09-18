Haiden Henderson to Launch DUMBLOND Tour 2027 Across UK, Europe & North America

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Haiden Henderson today announces his biggest headline tour to date — The 'dumblond' Tour — an expansive 48-date international run across the UK, Europe and North America in 2027. The tour will support his debut album bleach, out October 30 via Lava/Republic Records.

The tour marks a major new chapter for the young artist, who has built a rapidly growing global audience through his emotionally direct songwriting and genre-blurring collision of alternative pop and rock. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public Friday, September 25 at 10am local time. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 23 at 10am local time.

Launching February 18 in Dublin, the first leg will take Henderson across the UK and Europe for 24 shows, including headline dates in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Milan and Madrid. Henderson then returns to North America for another 24 dates beginning April 5 in Santa Ana, California, with stops in Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and San Francisco before wrapping May 15 at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles.

The international headline tour will bring the world of bleach to the stage for the first time. Set for release this October 30th, bleach represents Henderson's most ambitious and personal work yet, capturing the intensity, vulnerability and contradictions of coming of age in real time. The album builds on the momentum of his recent releases, including 'freak for you,' 'NSFW,' and 'i wanna be your girl,' while introducing a larger body of work that pushes Henderson's songwriting and sound into new territory. The announcement follows a pivotal year for Henderson. Traveling the world opening for 5 Seconds of Summer, he is taking the next step from rapidly emerging artist to international headliner, bringing the songs and story of bleach directly to audiences across two continents.

The 'dumblond' Tour 2027 Tour Dates UK & Europe

Feb 18 — Green Room — Dublin, Ireland

Feb 20 — Art School — Glasgow, UK

Feb 21 — Academy 3 — Manchester, UK

Feb 23 — Electric Ballroom — London, UK

Feb 24 — The Globe — Cardiff, UK

Feb 25 — O2 Institute 2 — Birmingham, UK

Feb 27 — Melkweg Max — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Feb 28 — Die Kantine — Cologne, Germany

Mar 2 — Botanique Museum — Brussels, Belgium

Mar 3 — Trabendo — Paris, France

Mar 4 — Mojo — Hamburg, Germany

Mar 6 — DR Studie 2 — Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar 7 — Parktheater — Oslo, Norway

Mar 8 — Debaser Nova — Stockholm, Sweden

Mar 10 — Columbia Theatre — Berlin, Germany

Mar 11 — Meet Factory — Prague, Czech Republic

Mar 12 — Niebo — Warsaw, Poland

Mar 14 — Akvárium Club — Budapest, Hungary

Mar 15 — SimmCity — Vienna, Austria

Mar 16 — Technikum — Munich, Germany

Mar 18 — Plaza — Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 19 — Circolo Magnolia — Milan, Italy

Mar 22 — Independance — Madrid, Spain

Mar 23 — Republica da Musica 2 — Lisbon, Portugal

North America

Apr 5 — Observatory – Constellation Room — Santa Ana, CA

Apr 6 — The Rebel Lounge — Phoenix, AZ

Apr 9 — House of Blues – Bronze Peacock — Houston, TX

Apr 10 — Puzzles Deep Ellum — Dallas, TX

Apr 13 — The Basement East — Nashville, TN

Apr 14 — The Masquerade – Purgatory — Atlanta, GA

Apr 16 — The Beacham — Orlando, FL

Apr 18 — The Fillmore – The Underground — Charlotte, NC

Apr 20 — The Atlantis — Washington, DC

Apr 22 — The Fillmore – Foundry — Philadelphia, PA

Apr 23 — Irving Plaza — New York, NY

Apr 24 — Big Night Live — Boston, MA

Apr 26 — The Mod Club — Toronto, ON

Apr 27 — El Club — Detroit, MI

Apr 28 — A&R Music Bar — Columbus, OH

Apr 30 — Chop Shop — Chicago, IL

May 1 — The Rave Bar — Milwaukee, WI

May 2 — 7th St Entry — Minneapolis, MN

May 6 — The Complex – The Grand — Salt Lake City, UT

May 8 — Gothic Theatre — Denver, CO

May 11 — Funhouse — Seattle, WA

May 12 — Hawthorne Theatre – Lounge — Portland, OR

May 14 — Brick & Mortar Music Hall — San Francisco, CA

May 15 — Troubadour — Los Angeles, CA

About Haiden Henderson

Haiden Henderson is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer redefining what the modern male pop star can look and sound like. Blending distorted guitars, hip-hop drums, R&B influences and glossy pop instincts with a towering falsetto, Henderson has built a devoted global fanbase through sold-out headline tours, support slots for artists including 5 Seconds of Summer, and praise from Rolling Stone, Vogue and PAPER Magazine. Following projects lover boy [2024] and tension [2025], Henderson enters his boldest chapter yet with debut album bleach, out October 30 via LAVA/Republic Records. A provocative and playful exploration of sex, masculinity, desire and self-discovery, bleach strips away perfection and expectation to reveal Henderson at his most provocative and personal work yet. Across singles 'freak for you,' 'NSFW,' and 'i wanna be your girl,' he challenges expectations of the modern male pop star while bringing rawness, humor and carefree sexuality back to pop.

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