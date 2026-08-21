Haiden Henderson Announces Debut Album BLEACH, Out October 30

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Haiden Henderson has announced his debut album, BLEACH, arriving October 30 via Lava/Republic Records. Revealed earlier this week while performing on-stage supporting 5 Seconds of Summer, Haiden's debut album marks a new chapter as he strips away perfection and expectation to deliver what is described as his most provocative and personal work yet. Alongside the announcement, Haiden has shared his new single 'i wanna be your girl.'

On the track, Henderson wants something more intimate than being her boyfriend. He wants to see what the boys don't - to be there when the makeup comes off, when she changes clothes, gets ready for bed, walks around naked and lets down her guard. In other words, Haiden wants the kind of access usually reserved for her girlfriends.

Haiden shares, 'I was raised by a single mom so I've always had a hard time hanging out with other guys. There's always some sort of an awkwardness that I can't get around. I thought it would be fun to just lean into that for a song.'

Produced by Benny Cassette (Grammy Award–winning songwriter and producer who has worked with SZA, John Legend, Miguel), 'i wanna be your girl' is sexy, playful and knowingly provocative - taking a clever premise and turning it into something surprisingly intimate. The fantasy isn't about becoming one of the girls; it's about being let into their world.

The debut album announcement follows singles 'NSFW' and 'freak for you,' which helped drive 560,000 new followers through social engagement. Together, the tracks offer a first look at Henderson's forthcoming debut album, BLEACH. A provocative and playful exploration of sex, masculinity, desire and self-discovery, the album strips away perfection and expectation to reveal Henderson at his most personal and unrestrained. With BLEACH, he challenges conventions of the modern male pop star, bringing rawness, humor and carefree sexuality back to pop.

The album finds Henderson confidently pushing the boundaries of what a modern male pop star can say, sound, and look like. Haiden is currently on tour supporting 5 Seconds of Summer, bringing his music to arena audiences across North America as part of the band's global tour.

Supporting 5 Seconds of Summer

August 22: JUNKYARD - Denver, CO

August 26: Utah First Credit Union - Salt Lake City, UT

August 28: Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

About Haiden Henderson

Haiden Henderson is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer redefining what the modern male pop star can look and sound like. Blending distorted guitars, hip-hop drums, R&B influences and glossy pop instincts with a towering falsetto, Henderson has built a devoted global fanbase through sold-out headline tours, support slots for artists including 5 Seconds of Summer, and praise from Rolling Stone, Vogue and PAPER Magazine. Following projects lover boy [2024] and tension [2025], Henderson enters his boldest chapter yet with debut album BLEACH, out October 30 via Lava/Republic Records. A provocative and playful exploration of sex, masculinity, desire and self-discovery, BLEACH strips away perfection and expectation to reveal Henderson at his most provocative and personal work yet. Across singles 'freak for you,' 'NSFW,' and 'i wanna be your girl,' he challenges expectations of the modern male pop star while bringing rawness, humor and carefree sexuality back to pop.

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