HUMANE to Release 'Penny Let Go' During European Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

East London five-piece Humane have released their new single 'Penny Let Go' amid their European tour with Sex Mask, and ahead of upcoming dates with Radio Free Alice.

Clinical and direct, 'Penny Let Go' is simple by design: a track that builds and releases as frontman Max Hanley's punchy vocals revel in unease and uncertainty. The song's official video sees the band continue their series of visuals filmed at an abandoned priory, harnessing a dark, frenzied energy.

'The hook to this song came to me whilst driving to the studio, and we had written most of the song within the hour. It was quick so I wasn't thinking about what it meant, but I enjoy the hook's ambiguity,' Max says. 'It could be about money or a girl, but in my head it's more of a statement about ego death and a surrender, an instruction to let go when you're not sure what it is you're holding onto.'

'Penny Let Go' follows the urgent, energetic 'Kill Time' - Humane's first release in collaboration with 10k Projects - which has seen extensive support at Radio 1, BBC 6 Music and Radio X, with BBC's Jess Iszatt calling the track 'Chaotic, in a good way. Driving in its nature.'

Since its beginnings as a solo endeavor in Max's native East London, Humane has evolved into a quintet over the course of two self-released EPs and an ever-growing portfolio of explosive live performances across the UK.

Humane's short tenure to date has seen the group tour relentlessly across the UK, Europe and Australia. In 2025, they joined Radio Free Alice for a whirlwind of high-energy shows across the UK. Along the way, they picked up radio support at BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music and Apple Music 1. Early champions have included Matt Wilkinson, Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, John Kennedy and more.

These new tracks mark the start of a darker, more expansive turn for the band: a fresh beginning for an outfit with big plans for the year ahead. More dates will be announced soon, including US tour dates in early 2027.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming dates, follow Humane on Instagram at @humaneband.

HUMANE LIVE 2026

SEPTEMBER 10 – Brighton, UK – Hope & Ruin *

SEPTEMBER 11 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Hall of Fame *

SEPTEMBER 12 – Groningen, NL – Simplon *

SEPTEMBER 15 – Cologne, DE – Helios37 *

SEPTEMBER 16 – Leipzig, DE – Ilses Erika *

SEPTEMBER 17 – Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia *

SEPTEMBER 19 – Copenhagen, DK – Stengade *

NOVEMBER 4 – Copenhagen, DK – Ideal Bar @ Vega +

NOVEMBER 6 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club +

NOVEMBER 8 – Cologne, DE – Helios37 +

NOVEMBER 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg OZ +

NOVEMBER 11 – Brussels, BE – Botanique Rotonde +

NOVEMBER 12 – Paris, FR – Les Etoiles +

* - w/ Sex Mask

+ - w/ Radio Free Alice

Photo Credit: Hannah Murrell [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Hannah Murrell [Download Hi-Res]

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...