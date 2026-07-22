Radio Free Alice Releases New Single 'Kick in the Shins'

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Radio Free Alice has released a new single titled KICK IN THE SHINS, according to a announcement from the band's publicity team at Big Hassle Media.

The single was produced by Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Royksopp) and Peter Katis (Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie, The National). Like a frenzied stumble through whatever life deals the band on any given day, the narrative is driven by Noah Learmonth's quick-witted storytelling and punctuated by the sharp uppercut of Michael Phillips' saxophone.

Photo credit: Hannah Jane Murrell

Reflecting on the new release, Learmonth shared, ''Kick in the Shins' is a fusion of two songs that never felt all the way complete. We loved the verse of one of them and the chorus of the other, and it worked when we combined the two. We wanted to create a song you could jump around to. At its core, it explores the feeling of being confused by the culture around you, and the isolation that often comes with that confusion.'

The official visualizer for 'Kick in the Shins' was filmed in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer in northern France with Hannah Murrell.

The single coincides with the band's busy summer festival run in Europe and the UK, including Rock Werchter and Bilbao last weekend, where they were highlighted as a pick of the weekend by NME.

Last month, Radio Free Alice made their debut release on Atlantic Records with the single 'Lunch Money.' That weekend, they made their debut Gov Ball performance in NYC along with a sold-out after-show at Baby's All Right. The band's recent performances and new single received praise from Rolling Stone, PAPER, Billboard, NME, the FADER and many others.

Following their slot at New York's Governor's Ball Festival last month, the band announced its return Stateside, having recently been added to Chicago's Riot Fest on September 18. The band is currently in the midst of playing a massive run of summer festivals with a Tramlines Festival performance on Friday. Other highlights include the UK's Reading Festival on August 29 and Way Out West Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden. All upcoming tour dates can be found here and below.

RADIO FREE ALICE LIVE 2026

JULY

24 – Sheffield, UK – Tramlines Festival

25 – Abingdon, UK – Truck Festival

31 – Derbyshire Dales, UK – Y Not Festival

AUGUST

8 – Newquay, UK – Boardmasters Festival

14 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival

22 – Saint Pölten, AT – Frequency Festival

23 – Istanbul, TR – Babylon Soundgarden Festival

27 – Oost-Vlieland, NL – Into The Great Wide Open Festival

29 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

SEPTEMBER

18 — Chicago, IL — Riot Fest

All tour dates here.

Over the last year, Radio Free Alice released their EP Empty Words as well as the breakout track 'Rule 31,' the latter of which received praise from Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Alternative Press, a live session on BBC 6 Music and more. They played their first North American tour with three sold-out performances in New York City, stops at The Lot Radio and WFUV, and a set at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Other highlights include opening for Geese on their sold-out Australian tour, selling out six shows in London last year, and performing at Reading and Leeds Festival.

ABOUT RADIO FREE ALICE

Since forming in 2020 after meeting at university, Melbourne four-piece Radio Free Alice have carved their own distinct niche in the post-punk genre thanks to their arresting arrangements, clever lyrics, and frontman Noah Learmonth's distinctive, yearning throaty vocals. With an operatic swagger and an angular, guitar-driven sound, the Melbourne group has emerged as one of Australia's most exciting young bands with their first three EPs: Radio Free Alice (2023), Polyester (2024), and Empty Words (2025).

Built up by Noah Learmonth (vocals/guitar), Jules Paradiso (guitar), Michael Phillips (bass/saxophone), and Lochie Dowd (drums), the band's frenetic live shows have captured audiences across the globe. They have sold out show after show after show across Australia, the UK/Europe, and North America, while becoming mainstays of the festival circuit, performing at Reading/Leeds Festival, Shaky Knees, The Great Escape, SXSW, and more. When they aren't out on their own headline runs, Radio Free Alice has supported the likes of Geese, The Killers, Royel Otis, Big Special, and Sorry.

All before releasing their debut full-length record, the band has been championed by Rolling Stone, NME, BBC, Triple J, Stereogum, Pigeons & Planes, and countless other keepers of the culture. With a newly inked deal with Atlantic Records out of the US, Radio Free Alice is working towards the release of their first album. Once again working with Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, M83, Foals) Peter Katis (Interpol, Death Cab For Cutie, The National), fans can look forward to new music very soon.



Photo Credit: Hannah Jane Murrell [Download Hi-Res]

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