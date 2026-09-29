HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD to Play Chichester and Wilton's
The show features songs from THE WIZARD OF OZ, WICKED, WEST SIDE STORY, and LA LA LAND.
Following a hugely successful West End run at London's Duchess Theatre earlier this year, acclaimed singer and comedienne Liza Pulman (Fascinating Aïda) and virtuoso pianist and singer Joe Stilgoe bring their celebration of Hollywood's greatest musical moments to Chichester and Wilton's this autumn.
From The Wizard of Oz to Wicked, West Side Story to La La Land, Hooray for Hollywood is a celebration of the songs that have defined musical theatre on film, combining musicianship, warmth and wit with Hollywood magic.
Following a hugely successful West End debut at the Duchess Theatre, London, Hooray for Hollywood has established itself as one of the shows in the West End. Starring Liza Pulman (Fascinating Aïda) and Joe Stilgoe, the show has captivated audiences with its wit, warmth and musicianship.
Following its West End run, Hooray for Hollywood heads to Chichester Festival Theatre on 29 October 2026, with two performances on the day, before playing Wilton's Music Hall from 3–7 November 2026.
Bringing together songs from across the golden age of Hollywood and beyond, Pulman and Stilgoe take audiences on an emotional journey, with a performance style described as both intimate and exhilarating.
Event Details
Chichester Festival Theatre — 29 October 2026
Matinee: 2.30pm
Evening: 7.30pm
Wilton's Music Hall, London — 3–7 November 2026
More information: Pulman & Stilgoe
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