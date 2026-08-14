LA LA LAND'S Justin Hurwitz Reimagines Mia & Sebastian's Theme

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Composer Justin Hurwitz has released a new version of Mia & Sebastian's Theme, the piano leitmotif at the heart of LA LA LAND, marking the film's 10th anniversary. The reimagined recording, titled Mia & Sebastian's Theme (10th Anniversary Version), is out now via Interscope Records. Hurwitz crafted the updated piece with a softer, more subdued arrangement intended for listening during moments of relaxation, reflection, and focus, addressing a request fans have made for years.

Originally released in 2016, the LA LA LAND soundtrack and score have each generated over 3 billion streams on Spotify, while 'Mia & Sebastian's Theme' has amassed over 300 million streams on its own. The short but indelible piece, variations of which appear throughout the film, is a dreamy mix of hope and yearning — a little sweet, a little pained, and deeply warm.

The movie rendition builds to a virtuosic jazz run that ends in dramatic fashion, but as Hurwitz shares in his walk-through video, he's always wanted to have a version more suited to everyday listening or even, as he notes, parents who have lamented that they can't play it for their babies. 'Mia & Sebastian's Theme (10th Anniversary Version)' swells in the middle before returning to that timeless melody, giving the song (and fans) the lullaby ending they've always deserved.

'I've spent the last 10 years wishing we had recorded a version of 'Mia & Sebastian's Theme' without the crazy jazz part for people who are in the mood to relax,' says Hurwitz. 'It was exciting to go back into the studio and make this new version, which I hope people enjoy.'

The new music arrives amidst a flurry of activity celebrating LA LA LAND's 10th anniversary. The movie is being re-released to AMC Theatres nationwide on August 16 — in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immersive audio for the first time — bringing one of the decade's most iconic films back to cinemas and introducing the music to a new generation of audiences.

Meanwhile, the immersive LA LA LAND IN CONCERT experience continues around the world with dates plotted out well into 2027, pairing screenings of LA LA LAND with full orchestras and jazz bands playing the unforgettable score live. Hurwitz conducted a special 10th anniversary performance at L.A.'s open-air Greek Theatre on August 1. Upcoming stops include a special event at the Venice Film Festival, followed by London's Royal Albert Hall, Tokyo, Mexico City, and San Francisco among others.

For his part, Hurwitz remains one of contemporary cinema's most celebrated composers. He has won two Academy Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, four Golden Globes, and a BAFTA, among other plaudits, for his work on LA LA LAND, WHIPLASH, FIRST MAN, and BABYLON. His catalog continues to resonate globally with billions of streams to date.

La La Land In Concert

09/05 – Venice, Italy @ Teatro La Fenice

09/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall

09/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall

09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo International Forum Hall A (Matinee)

10/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo International Forum Hall A

11/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo International Forum Hall A

11/09 – Braunschweig, DE @ Volkswagen Halle Braunschweig

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/31 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall (Matinee)

12/31 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

01/16 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center

01/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Arena CDMX

02/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

02/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre (Matinee)

02/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

04/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

The release coincides with LA LA LAND's return to theaters and an ongoing global LA LA LAND IN CONCERT series, extending the film's presence a decade after its original debut.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...