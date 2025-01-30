HIMALAYAS to Embark on Spring 2025 UK Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HIMALAYAS have announced a UK headline tour for Spring 2025. The Cardiff rock band will be touring their brand new album BAD STAR out April 25th via Nettwerk Music Group. The album is available to pre-order now here.

The BAD STAR UK headline tour will see HIMALAYAS play six dates across the country starting at the Key Club in Leeds on May 28th and finishing with a hometown show at Cardiff’s Tramshed on June 6th. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday 31st January here.

Regarding the tour frontman Joe Williams says, “We’re back for a headline tour across some of our favourite UK venues and can’t wait to bring BAD STAR to you. Join us as we celebrate our new album alongside a healthy dose of classic HIMALAYAS tunes. We’re so excited to be back on the road to share more hooks, headbangers and heavy carnage with you.”

Full UK headline tour dates are as follows:

May 28th – Leeds, Key Club

May 29th – Glasgow, King Tuts

May 30th – Manchester, Bread Shed

June 4th – Brighton, Patterns

June 5th – London, The Garage

June 6th – Cardiff, Tramshed



In addition, HIMALAYAS have been announced for SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas and the band will also be playing UK festivals this year. They are currently announced to perform at In It Together Festival 2025 in Port Talbot, Wales on May 24th and HIMALAYAS have more festival dates to follow soon.

Their forthcoming second album BAD STAR finds HIMALAYAS – Joe Williams (vocals/guitar), Mike Griffiths (guitar/vocals), Louis Heaps (bass) and James Goulbourn (drums) – expanding far beyond the indie-rock of their first works From Hell To Here in 2023, with BAD STAR now seeing the band taking in influence from Queens Of The Stone Age, Radiohead, Royal Blood and Foo Fighters.

Working with producer Pete Hutchings (Royal Blood, Nothing But Thieves, Skindred) the result on BAD STAR is 10 tracks that finds the band oozing with confidence, with a sharp skill in inventive but catchy riffs, slinking rhythms, and an ever-present sense of vastness of both sound and vision.

The band have released a string of successful singles from the album including the energetic thrashy groove of ‘Hung Up’, the creepy alt-rock of ‘Nothing Higher’, the ferocious stomp of ‘Cave Paintings’ (selected in Radio 1’s 2024 Big Hitters) as well another hit with ‘What If…?’ which reached No.2 in the Kerrang Magazine Chart while being added to the Kerrang Radio Playlist as well as receiving support from Radio X and across Radio 1 from the Rock Show, Indie Show and BBC Introducing.

Photo Credit: Andy Ford

