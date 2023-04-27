HARRIETTE Releases Debut EP 'i heart the internet'

Today singer-songwriter Harriette has dropped her debut EP i heart the internet via AWAL.

Together the set of songs is fueled by personal experience and completely natural in their disposition. Across the 8 tracks Harriette's best lines feel simultaneously whip-smart in their writing and as though you're listening to a friend explain their latest personal drama.

She teased i heart the internet with the release of 3 tracks - "Goodbye Texas, "fing Married" and the more recent "bc I love you" - that have drawn acclaim both here and in the UK including from the likes of Billboard, The Honey Pop, and Yahoo! Music. To celebrate the EP's release Harriette shares a video for the title track - watch "I heart the internet" here:

Last night the Texas-born but Brooklyn-based Harriette played her first show in her adoptive home-town to a packed and enthusiastic audience at Baby's All Right. She next heads to Los Angeles for 7pm show at "School Night" at Bardot on Sunday, May 1.

On May 13 she hits the road for a North American tour supporting JOAN. The dates kick off on May 13 in Atlanta, GA and conclude in Little Rock, AR on June 16. Along the way she will stop in Washington, DC, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, and more. Tickets for all Harriette shows are on-sale here and all dates are listed below.

Listen to the new EP here:

Harriette tour dates

May 1 - "School Night" at Bardot - Los Angeles, CA

May 13 - The Masquerade (Hell Stage): Atlanta, GA*

May 14 - The Basement East: Nashville, TN*

May 17 - The Lounge @ World Cafe: Philadelphia, PA*

May 19 - The Black Cat: Washington DC*

May 20 - The Sinclair: Boston, MA*

May 23 - The Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON*

May 25 - Subterranean: Chicago, IL*

May 31 - Parish: Austin, TX*

June 1 - Club Dada: Dallas, TX*

June 3 - Valley Bar: Phoenix, AZ*

June 4 - Voodoo Room @ HOB: San Diego, CA*

June 6 - Constellation Room: Santa Ana, CA*

June 7 - Teragram Ballroom: Los Angeles, CA*

June 8 - Popscene @ Rickshaw Shop: San Francisco, CA*

June 10 - Polaris Hall: Portland, OR*

June 11 - Barboza: Seattle, WA*

June 13 - Soundwell: Salt Lake City, UT*

June 14 - Larimer Lounge: Denver, CO*

June 16 - Little Rock Music Hall: Little Rock, AR*

*Supporting Joan