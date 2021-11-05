HANSON Releases New 'Against the World' Album

HANSON release their new album today. Against The World was recorded at the legendary FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, and brings together a series of new sounds that build on the band's history.

The project illustrates HANSON's musicality, rooted in soul and melodic, rock 'n' roll, as well as the band's longevity as songwriters and performers who have continued to mine their origins while propelling their music forward. The album is streaming now at all DSPs.

Against The World was initially announced in May with the release of the debut single and video, "Annalie." HANSON proceeded to release one song and video per month through today, which sees the release of the clip for "Fearless." After "Annalie," the band shared "Don't Ever Change" in June, "Only Love" in July, the title track "Against The World" in August, "Stronger" in September, and "One" in October.

HANSON are a multi-platinum three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, with nearly 30 years performing together, selling over 16 million albums, and performing concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single "MmmBop," which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. During their 29 years performing together, they have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases.

The band founded their independent record label in 2003, a story which was chronicled in their acclaimed documentary Strong Enough To Break, a critical step in the band's ability to maintain their coveted connection with their global fanbase. 2017 marked the band's 25th Anniversary Middle of Everywhere Best Of release and world tour, featuring the new single "I Was Born", followed by 2018's String Theory symphonic album, which saw the band perform alongside leading symphonies in some of the world's most prestigious venues on the accompanying tour. In addition to their musical endeavors, in 2007 HANSON launched their Take The Walk grassroots campaign to provide poverty and HIV/AIDS relief in Africa. In 2013, they launched HANSON Brothers Beer, premiering their new venture with a signature Pale Ale, Mmmhops, and in 2014, they launched the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa OK, which is among the largest craft beer and music events in the country.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the music video for "Fearless":