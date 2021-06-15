H3nry Thr!ll Brings The Chills With 'Sweater Weather'

Channeling the lazy, hazy heat of the season, H3nry Thr!ll swings into summer with brand new single 'Sweater Weather', a sleazy, sumptuous, bass-fuelled cut that's perfect for poolside raving and soft-top cruising as the sun goes down.

Showcasing the young producer's ability to flip from one sub-genre of bass to another with ease, 'Sweater Weather' features vocalist Anna-Sophia Henry on the topline, her sultry vibes slipping in and out of Thr!ll's bottom-heavy production. The teenager's confidence has grown in spades on the back of a continuous run of music over the last year and a half, and it shows in his latest work. The composition swaggers so much it practically dawdles, the melody, vocal and bass sauntering and swaggering but timed perfectly within the dynamic of the track as a whole that it manages to keep a sense of pace and rhythm.

With a move to LA imminent, Thr!ll will find himself immersed in a creative environment that should see his profile and work reach new heights. Already scoring praise from the likes of A-listers Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies, Zonderling, Anna Lunoe, Oliver Heldens and more, and with the US club circuit now underway, 2021 and beyond should prove crucial turning points in the producer's career.

For more information on everything H3NRY THR!LL, visit www.henrythrill.com.

Listen here: