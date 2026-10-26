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Gus Dapperton to Perform at Fox Theatre

The indie pop artist known for his analog synths and reverb-heavy vocals will present new material from his recent work.

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Gus Dapperton to Perform at Fox Theatre

Gus Dapperton will perform at Fox Theatre on Wednesday, April 14, 2027. Doors open at 7:00 pm, with the show beginning at 8:00 pm.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 10:00am here. General admission and reserved rail seated tickets will be available. The show is all ages (under 16 with an adult).

Gus Dapperton has spent nearly a decade building one of indie pop's most distinct visual and sonic identities. Born Brendan Rice in Warwick, New York, he began releasing music independently in 2016, breaking through with his 2017 debut EP Yellow and Such. His full-length debut, Where Polly People Go to Read (2019, AWAL), introduced his signature blend of analog synths and reverb-heavy vocals, and later that year his feature on BENEE's 'Supalonely' became a global phenomenon, driving over 7 billion views across social platforms and marking his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. He followed with Orca (2020), a rougher-edged, entirely self-written and self-produced sophomore album, and Henge (2023), a conceptual album centered on love and fear. In 2025, he launched Loose Goose, an experimental new alias built to rediscover the freedom of making music without expectation, releasing tracks including 'She Got The Funk' with Hard Life and 'holding on' with A-Trak. Along the way, Gus has modeled for a luxury fashion house and stepped outside music to write and direct a feature film titled 'The Isdal Man.'

Event Details

Wednesday, April 14, 2027

Fox Theatre

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets available online at foxtheatre.com

Click Here to Get Tickets
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