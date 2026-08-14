Photos: Gus Dapperton Returns With New Single & Video TAKE ME OUT TO THE DISCO

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gus Dapperton has released a new single and video titled TAKE ME OUT TO THE DISCO via ALTER Music, his first solo music output in three years since his previous album. The track features the indie guitar riffs, dance-ready production, and soaring vocals that have become associated with his sound.

Photo Credit: Marcus Maddox







The track showcases his dynamic vocal range and incorporates all the sonic elements he's become known for since he arrived on the scene: indie guitar riffs, dance-ready production, soaring vocals, and an earworm chorus that resonates deeply with anyone yearning to dance the pain away. It's a promising sign of more new music to come from the New York-based singer, songwriter and producer.

Accompanying the track is a music video that he wrote, shot, and directed. Set in Brooklyn, the video unfolds with a full narrative arc and a genuine plot twist, culminating in an 80's-inspired and choreographed ballet performance from the main character.

The self-produced single marks a new chapter for Gus, his first as a fully independent artist since parting ways from a major label. After doing some much-needed soul searching, he deeply immersed himself in New York City's nightlife and DJ scene, and found his way back to music by chasing the same effortless, instinct-first spirit that first drew him to making it in his bedroom. 'Take Me Out To The Disco' is the sound of that reset and a necessary escape turned into something you can move to. Stay tuned for more from Gus Dapperton as he readies new music.

About Gus Dapperton

Gus Dapperton has spent nearly a decade building one of indie pop's most distinct visual and sonic identities. Born in Warwick, New York, he began releasing music independently in 2016, breaking through with his 2017 debut EP Yellow and Such. His full-length debut, Where Polly People Go to Read (2019), introduced his signature blend of analog synths and reverb-heavy vocals, and later that year his feature on BENEE's 'Supalonely' became a global phenomenon, driving over 7 billion views across social platforms and marking his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. He followed with Orca (2020), a rougher-edged, entirely self-written and self-produced sophomore album, and Henge (2023), a conceptual album centered on love and fear. In 2025, he launched Loose Goose, an experimental new alias built to rediscover the freedom of making music without expectation, releasing tracks including 'She Got The Funk' with Hard Life and 'holding on' with A-Trak. Along the way, Gus has modeled for a luxury fashion house and stepped outside music to write and direct a feature film.



Photo Credit: Marcus Maddox

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...