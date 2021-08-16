Guordan Banks Announces Show Dates as 'I Just Do' Climbs the Charts

Billboard's #1 Urban AC artist Guordan Banks has announced new performance dates as the release of his single "I Just Do" continues to climb the Billboard R&B charts at #18.

Guordan Banks will be performing live with Natasha Hoffman and Calista Oritz at The Mint in Los Angeles on September 28th at 7pm. Click here to purchase tickets. He will also be performing a virtual show at The Vermont. Dates to be confirmed at a later date.

"It's so great to have the opportunity to perform live again after this past year," says Banks. "I'm grateful for the success this track and album have received and I can't wait to perform live for everyone."

"I Just Do" was released with producer Cosmic Caviar, originally off of Guordan's album Blood On The Vinyl. The track taps into a fresh message of unconditional love. With all the uncertainty and darkness going on in the world, "I Just Do" brings the light we all need.

Climbing up the charts, this positive message is reaching new audiences and ushering in a new wave of R&B culture.

Guordan also just released his 2014 mixtape, A Song for Everyone, as an official album on all streaming services. The mixtape is how his hit song, "Keep You in Mind," was discovered and features hit tracks like "Keep You in Mind," "Break Me Down," "Mirror," "Where Are you feat. Meek Mill," and "We Might Die."

GUORDAN (Pronounced Jour-dan) BANKS is a singer-songwriter born and raised in North Philadelphia. Growing up, he was surrounded by a loving family - one of eight children. At a young age, Guordan struggled with a severe speech impediment, so his mother encouraged him to use singing as a form of everyday communication with the family. Singing became a way of life for Guordan and soon after he began exploring songwriting.

From his breakout track "Keep You In Mind," to his successes working with the likes of John Legend and Chris Brown, to his comeback hit "Can't Keep Runnin'," Guordan has become the first solely independent artist to have a number one song on the Billboard Adult R&B chart, even winning a songwriting Grammy for "Mirror".

Evolving yet again, Guordan launched his own independent label, studio, and distribution company under the banner of Bank On It Records, pushing boundaries and bringing innovation to the music industry. Guordan released two full-length albums, "Unpopular" and "Blood On The Vinyl", receiving regular praise courtesy of Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. Climbing up the charts, Banks's new single "I Just Do" has tapped in to a fresh message of unconditional love.