Guitar Wiz, Singer, Composer Sarah McQuaid Announces USA & UK Tour Dates

Spain-born, American-raised and UK-based singer/songwriter Sarah McQuaid is heading out on the road again for 12 solid weeks of touring, with 35 shows in the USA and 22 in the UK (57 concerts in total), starting on September 6th and winding up back in her adopted home county of Cornwall on November 30th.

Produced by guitar legend Michael Chapman, Sarah's fifth solo album If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous is distributed worldwide by Proper on LP as well as CD, and has received rave reviews worldwide: Dutch music magazine Heaven hailed it as "an early contender for folk album of 2018," the UK's fRoots said it was "a collection to savour" and the USA's PopMatters called it "a gateway into a true innovator's soul."

"I'm really looking forward to getting out on the road again," says the singer, who recently won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ards International Guitar Festival; electric guitar, piano and drum also feature in her arsenal of instruments onstage.

"After the intensity of last year's album-release touring, I made the decision not to do any long tours in the first half of this year," Sarah continues, "although I did manage to get over to Ireland to perform at the Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival, which was fantastic, and I've just come back from playing at a folk festival in Belgium.

"But it's all been short little trips out, so it'll be great to be finally getting my teeth into a proper tour. The US tour is coast-to-coast - we start off in North Carolina, then head northwest to Colorado via St Louis and on to Idaho and Oregon, then down into California, then back east again through Wyoming, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana to South Carolina and Virginia, then north up the east coast, finishing with a week of New England gigs - so we'll see a massive range of different terrains and landscapes. I can't wait!"

Tour Dates

USA

Sep 6 Kernersville, NC: Paddison Memorial Branch Library

Sep 7 Gastonia, NC: Live @ Your Library

Sep 7 Black Mountain, NC: White Horse Black Mountain

Sep 9 St Louis, MO: Schlafly Library

Sep 12 Ridgway, CO: Sherbino Theater

Sep 13 Moab, UT: Moab Arts & Recreation Center (MARC)

Sep 14 Ephraim, UT: Ephraim Public Library

Sep 15 Liberty, UT: Mountain Arts and Music

Sep 17 Post Falls, ID: Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center

Sep 19 Roseburg, OR: Umpqua UU Congregation

Sep 20 Cottage Grove, OR: The Cottage Events Venue

Sep 21 Sweet Home, OR: Sweet Home Public Library

Sep 22 Bend, OR: Tumalo House Concerts

Sep 24 Cerritos, CA: Cerritos Library

Sep 26 Foster City, CA: Foster City Library

Sep 27 Penngrove, CA: House Concert

Sep 28 Kensington, CA: Hollander House Concerts

Sep 29 Redding, CA: The Bohemian Art Loft

Oct 2 Rawlins, WY: Rawlins Music Academy

Oct 3 Lusk, WY: Niobrara County Library

Oct 5 Des Moines, IA: Progressive Voices Concert Series

Oct 6 Bishop Hill, IL: Bishop Hill Creative Commons

Oct 7 Tell City, IN: Perry County Public Library

Oct 9 Blacksburg, SC: Blacksburg Library

Oct 9 Morganton, NC: Burke County Public Library

Oct 10 Rocky Mount, VA: Franklin County Public Library

Oct 12 Branford, CT: Branford Folk Coffeehouse

Oct 13 Beacon, NY: Towne Crier Cafe

Oct 14 Hillsborough, NJ: Somerset County Library - Hillsborough

Oct 15 West Brookfield, MA: Merriam-Gilbert Public Library

Oct 16 Keene, NH: Keene Public Library

Oct 17 Glens Falls, NY: Live! Folklife at Crandall Public Library

Oct 18 Essex, NY: Whallonsburg Grange Hall

Oct 19 Sharon, MA: Not Just Another Coffeehouse

Oct 20 Rockport, MA: House Concert

UK

Nov 1 Teignmouth: Pavilions Teignmouth

Nov 2 Praa Sands Community Centre

Nov 3 Ivybridge: Folk On The Moor

Nov 4 Blandford Forum: Chettle Village Hall

Nov 6 Preston: The Willows Folk Club

Nov 7 Caerleon Arts

Nov 8 Farnham Maltings

Nov 9 Box (Corsham): Schtumm Extra

Nov 10 Haverhill Arts Centre

Nov 12 Felton (Morpeth): Gallery Forty5

Nov 14 York: Black Swan Folk Club

Nov 15 Ulverston: Water Yeat Village Hall

Nov 16 Buxton: The Green Man Gallery

Nov 17 East Cowton Village Hall

Nov 18 Newcastle: The Bridge Folk Club

Nov 20 Leicester: The Musician

Nov 23 Northampton: Folk By The Green

Nov 24 Hardraw: The Green Dragon Inn

Nov 25 Stockport: The Green Room @ The Plaza

Nov 28 Luton: The Hat Factory

Nov 29 Tewkesbury: The Old Baptist Chapel

Nov 30 Liskeard: Sterts Studio

Photo credit: Phil Nicholls





Related Articles View More Music Stories