K-Pop Girl Group tripleS Share Debut Album ASSEMBLE24

tripleS brings together all 24 members for their debut album ASSEMBLE24, out now.

Formed under Jaden Jeong and Joseph Baek's MODHAUS (모드 하우스) label and entertainment agency, tripleS won Best New Female Artist at the 2023 MAMA AWARDS, and secured the top newcomer spot at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards 2023, establishing themselves as K-pop's biggest girl group not only in size, but also in trajectory.

A distinctive feature of their activities is the continuous creation of new unit combinations called Dimensions, formed through fan participation voting on Cosmo, the official tripleS app. Currently, there are a total of five formed Dimensions: Acid Angel from Asia, +(KR)ystal Eyes, LOVElution, EVOLution, and Aria. The tripleS Dimensions have captivated global K-pop fans with their interconnected universe, new combinations of members created by fans, and Gravity voting events.

Earlier this week, tripleS unveiled a Highlight Medley video featuring snippets of all the album tracks set to a carousel of photos featuring individual shots, Dimension group photos, and photos of all 24 members. The clip not only spotlights the charm of all 24 members, but also declares the arrival of a unique new idol group.

tripleS teased ASSEMBLE24 with the title track "Girls Never Die," a song that expresses the determination to go one’s path, and stay true to yourself. With the release of ASSEMBLE24, tripleS prepares for a new world tour starting with a hometown concert in Seoul and a debut in Japan.

tripleS - ASSEMBLE24 LP Tracklist:

1. S

2. Girls Never Die

3. Heart Raider

4. Midnight Flower

5. White Soul Sneakers

6. Chiyu

7. 24

8. Beyond the Beyond

9. Non Scale

10. Dimension

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with tripleS HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MODHAUS

Comments