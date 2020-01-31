Guitar Legend Trevor Rabin To Share 'Changes' 10 Disc Box Set, Out March 16
Trevor Rabin had a hugely successful career in his native South Africa as part of what would be considered a teenybop band entitled Rabbitt. Whilst the band had much domestic success, outside of South Africa nobody knew who they were so Trevor Rabin left the band and South Africa and headed for London where he was signed up as a solo artist. He made three good and well-received rock albums before teaming up with the remnants of YES and forming a band called Cinema. Cinema with the addition of Jon Anderson would become the latest edition of YES in 1983 scoring with the massively successful album 90125. Trevor recently finished several successful tours with YES featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman and, along with YES, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
His collaborations include working with Seal, Michael Jackson, Manfred Mann, Tina Turner, Bob Dylan and Paul Rodgers to name a few.
He has received numerous awards including eleven BMI Film and TV Awards, a Grammy, a Lifetime Achievement Award (Los Angeles Music Awards), a Career Achievement Award (Temecula International Film Festival), and Gold Medal for Excellence in Film Music Award (Park City Film Festival).
Trevor has since become one of the most sought-after film composers in the business, with 34 films to date. He has created music that crosses barriers and genres that have made him one of the premier composers of contemporary music. As a guitarist, keyboardist, singer, songwriter, producer or recording engineer Trevor has established himself as a leader in the contemporary music field.
Box Set Contents:
also includes
Signed and Numbered Certificate
24 page A4 Photo Book, "The Making of Wolf"
24 page A4 Photo Book, "The Can't Look Away photo Session"
A3 Poster
4 x 10" x 8" Reproduction Promotional Photos
Reproduction Press Cuttings
Disc 1 - Beginnings
Getting To Know You Better 4:12
Stay With Me 3:49
I Love You 5:01
Love Alone 2:13
Love Life 4:01
Fantasy 3:19
Painted Picture 3:36
Could There Be 4:27
Live A Bit 4:44
Red Desert 3:38
Beginnings Bonus Tracks
Getting To Know You Better (single edit) 3:20
Stay With Me (single edit) 3:18
Disc 2 - Face to Face
I'll Take The Weight 3:56
Don't You Ever Lose 4:00
I'm Old Enough (To Make You A Woman) 4:10
The Wanderer 3:48
You 2:40
Now 4:50
The Ripper 3:48
Candy's Bar 4:02
Always The Last One 5:06
Face to Face Bonus Tracks
Don't You Ever Lose (single edit) 3:19
Disc 3 - Wolf
Open Ended 3:25
Heard You Cry Wolf 5:43
Do Ya Do Ya Want Me 3:30
Stop Turn 4:05
Lost In Love 3:45
Looking For A Lady (Wolfman) 4:41
Pain 4:35
Take Me To A Party 3:38
She's Easy 4:26
Long Island 3:41
Disc 4 - Can't Look Away
I Can't Look Away 7:19
Something To Hold On To 5:05
Sorrow (You Heart) 4:28
Cover Up 5:17
Promises 5:54
Etoile Noir 1:03
Eyes Of Love 6:53
I Don't Think It Would Last 4:05
Hold On To Me 4:42
Sludge 2:28
I Miss You Now 5:38
The Cape 2:57
Disc 5 - Can't Look Away bonus tracks
Sorrow (Your Heart) (Edit) 3:28
I Can't Look Away (Edit) 5:04
Something To Hold On To (Demo Version) 4:15
Dan Neer Promotional Interview (Questions and Answers) 22:42
Dan Neer Promotional Interview (Answers Only) 19:05
Disc 6 - 90124
Hold On (Demo 1981) 6:19
Changes (Demo 1981) 3:11
Moving In 5:31
Would You Feel My Love 5:00
Where Will You Be (Demo 1991) 5:06
Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Demo 1981) 7:01
Walls (Demo 1990) 4:20
Promenade 1:44
Love Will Find A Way 3:29
Miracle Of Life 6:56
Cinema (Demo 1981) 4:31
Disc 7 - Live in Boston 1989 part 1 - 05 December 1989 (Previously Unreleased)
Cover Up
Sorrow (Your Heart)
Cry Wolf
Changes
Etoile Noir/Eyes Of Love
Solly's Beard
Something To Hold On To
Disc 8 - Live in Boston 1989 part 2
Carry On/Promises
Sludge
Can't Look Away
Make It Easy
Owner Of A Lonely Heart
Love Will Find A Way
Outroduction
Disc 9 - Lost Soundtracks Vol. 1 - Jack Frost (Previously Unreleased)
Frostbite
The Snowball Fight
It's Snowing
Magic Harmonica
Miss Him Too
The Cabin
Goodbye
The J Shot
Frost In Medford
Charlie Boy
Disc 10 - Lost Soundtracks Vol. 2 (Previously Unreleased)
Remember The Titans
Grace
Banger Sisters
Prague
A Beautiful Mind Trailer
Remembrance
Friendship
Sunrise
Gettysburg