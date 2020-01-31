Guitar Legend Trevor Rabin To Share 'Changes' 10 Disc Box Set, Out March 16

Trevor Rabin had a hugely successful career in his native South Africa as part of what would be considered a teenybop band entitled Rabbitt. Whilst the band had much domestic success, outside of South Africa nobody knew who they were so Trevor Rabin left the band and South Africa and headed for London where he was signed up as a solo artist. He made three good and well-received rock albums before teaming up with the remnants of YES and forming a band called Cinema. Cinema with the addition of Jon Anderson would become the latest edition of YES in 1983 scoring with the massively successful album 90125. Trevor recently finished several successful tours with YES featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman and, along with YES, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

His collaborations include working with Seal, Michael Jackson, Manfred Mann, Tina Turner, Bob Dylan and Paul Rodgers to name a few.

He has received numerous awards including eleven BMI Film and TV Awards, a Grammy, a Lifetime Achievement Award (Los Angeles Music Awards), a Career Achievement Award (Temecula International Film Festival), and Gold Medal for Excellence in Film Music Award (Park City Film Festival).

Trevor has since become one of the most sought-after film composers in the business, with 34 films to date. He has created music that crosses barriers and genres that have made him one of the premier composers of contemporary music. As a guitarist, keyboardist, singer, songwriter, producer or recording engineer Trevor has established himself as a leader in the contemporary music field.

also includes

Signed and Numbered Certificate

24 page A4 Photo Book, "The Making of Wolf"

24 page A4 Photo Book, "The Can't Look Away photo Session"

A3 Poster

4 x 10" x 8" Reproduction Promotional Photos

Reproduction Press Cuttings

Disc 1 - Beginnings

Getting To Know You Better 4:12

Stay With Me 3:49

I Love You 5:01

Love Alone 2:13

Love Life 4:01

Fantasy 3:19

Painted Picture 3:36

Could There Be 4:27

Live A Bit 4:44

Red Desert 3:38

Beginnings Bonus Tracks

Getting To Know You Better (single edit) 3:20

Stay With Me (single edit) 3:18

Disc 2 - Face to Face

I'll Take The Weight 3:56

Don't You Ever Lose 4:00

I'm Old Enough (To Make You A Woman) 4:10

The Wanderer 3:48

You 2:40

Now 4:50

The Ripper 3:48

Candy's Bar 4:02

Always The Last One 5:06

Face to Face Bonus Tracks

Don't You Ever Lose (single edit) 3:19

Disc 3 - Wolf

Open Ended 3:25

Heard You Cry Wolf 5:43

Do Ya Do Ya Want Me 3:30

Stop Turn 4:05

Lost In Love 3:45

Looking For A Lady (Wolfman) 4:41

Pain 4:35

Take Me To A Party 3:38

She's Easy 4:26

Long Island 3:41

Disc 4 - Can't Look Away

I Can't Look Away 7:19

Something To Hold On To 5:05

Sorrow (You Heart) 4:28

Cover Up 5:17

Promises 5:54

Etoile Noir 1:03

Eyes Of Love 6:53

I Don't Think It Would Last 4:05

Hold On To Me 4:42

Sludge 2:28

I Miss You Now 5:38

The Cape 2:57

Disc 5 - Can't Look Away bonus tracks

Sorrow (Your Heart) (Edit) 3:28

I Can't Look Away (Edit) 5:04

Something To Hold On To (Demo Version) 4:15

Dan Neer Promotional Interview (Questions and Answers) 22:42

Dan Neer Promotional Interview (Answers Only) 19:05

Disc 6 - 90124

Hold On (Demo 1981) 6:19

Changes (Demo 1981) 3:11

Moving In 5:31

Would You Feel My Love 5:00

Where Will You Be (Demo 1991) 5:06

Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Demo 1981) 7:01

Walls (Demo 1990) 4:20

Promenade 1:44

Love Will Find A Way 3:29

Miracle Of Life 6:56

Cinema (Demo 1981) 4:31

Disc 7 - Live in Boston 1989 part 1 - 05 December 1989 (Previously Unreleased)

Cover Up

Sorrow (Your Heart)

Cry Wolf

Changes

Etoile Noir/Eyes Of Love

Solly's Beard

Something To Hold On To

Disc 8 - Live in Boston 1989 part 2

Carry On/Promises

Sludge

Can't Look Away

Make It Easy

Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Love Will Find A Way

Outroduction

Disc 9 - Lost Soundtracks Vol. 1 - Jack Frost (Previously Unreleased)

Frostbite

The Snowball Fight

It's Snowing

Magic Harmonica

Miss Him Too

The Cabin

Goodbye

The J Shot

Frost In Medford

Charlie Boy

Disc 10 - Lost Soundtracks Vol. 2 (Previously Unreleased)

Remember The Titans

Grace

Banger Sisters

Prague

A Beautiful Mind Trailer

Remembrance

Friendship

Sunrise

Gettysburg





