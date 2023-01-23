Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Guillermo del Toro to be Honored with Menzies Award at 27th Annual ADG Awards

Guillermo del Toro to be Honored with Menzies Award at 27th Annual ADG Awards

The ceremony will take place at the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Jan. 23, 2023  

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) will honor multi- Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro with the prestigious William Cameron Menzies Award, celebrating his visually striking and emotionally rich body of work.

The ceremony will take place at the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.

The William Cameron Menzies Award honors an individual of extraordinary distinction and exceptional contribution to the art of motion pictures or television, a champion of production design, who therefore merits special acknowledgment for outstanding service to the entertainment industry. Past recipients include Robert Osborne, John Musker and Ron Clements, Syd Mead, and Denis Villeneuve.

"Guillermo del Toro has stunningly brought humanity to non-human characters and full-fledged existence to environments which could be seen as devoid of life by integrating strong narrative imagery into his collaborations with production designers," said Coates. "The Art Directors Guild is thrilled to celebrate his captivating work, which has indelibly pushed the bounds of production design to new heights."

Guadalajara-born writer, director, producer, and author Guillermo del Toro is among the most creative and visionary artists of his generation. He first gained recognition for writing and directing Cronos, which premiered at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Mercedes Benz Award, and went on to earn more than 20 international awards.

Del Toro's most noted films include Pan's Labyrinth, which garnered Academy Awards for Art Direction, Cinematography, and Makeup and ranked in more than 35 critics' polls for "best film of the year," and The Shape of Water, which won the Venice International Film Festival's Golden Lion as well as Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Score.

The filmmaker's latest project, the much-lauded Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, continues his lifelong love of animation and stop-motion filmmaking. Additional credits include The Devil's Backbone, Hellboy, Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak, and Nightmare Alley.

Del Toro is also a prolific producer of animated films and television. Among his EP credits are Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3, Puss in Boots 1 and 2, and Rise of the Guardians; his producing credits include The Book of Life.

Del Toro has created for television, with the FX Network hit series "The Strain," based on the eponymous New York Times best-selling trilogy that he co-wrote with novelist Chuck Hogan. Additional small screen credits include "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia," which del Toro created.

The filmmaker's artistic accomplishments have inspired two museum exhibitions: the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's "Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters," which traveled to museums in Minneapolis, Toronto, and Guadalajara, and the New York Museum of Modern Art's current "Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio."

The Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The 2023 ADG Awards will be produced by Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos), and Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).



Emilie-Claire Barlow Returns with Spark Bird Photo
Emilie-Claire Barlow Returns with 'Spark Bird'
Barlow has accrued a remarkable resume of critical success, including seven Juno nominations, with two jazz vocal Juno awards—2013’s best Jazz Vocal Recording for her all-French song collection Seule ce soir and her Clear Day collaboration with the Metropole Orkest winning the same award in 2016.
Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid Dance Dance (feat. Alessandra) Photo
Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid 'Dance Dance' (feat. Alessandra)
Following a massive start to 2023 with a rework of his track I’m Good (Blue) from David Guetta and Bebe Rexha that returned to top the global charts after 25 years, Gabry Ponte releases single Dance Dance (feat. Alessandra) via Spinnin’ Records. The Grammy-nominated and Multi-Platinum producer has amassed over 2B streams on Spotify.
Sondre Lerche Releases Summer In Reverse Remix by William Basinskis SPARKLE DIVISION Photo
Sondre Lerche Releases 'Summer In Reverse' Remix by William Basinski's SPARKLE DIVISION
Sondre Lerche released “Summer In Reverse” (SPARKLE DIVISION remix) from Avatars Of The Night, a forthcoming collection of remixes, reworks, demos of the material from his 2022 LP Avatars Of Love along with brand new song “The Most Savage Joke.” Their tour will make stops in New York, Los Angeles and more.
The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates Photo
The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates
Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of Jon Schmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American DatesJackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates
January 23, 2023

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
share