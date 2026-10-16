Greyson Turner Releases TEN AND TWO Single
The single marks Turner's fifth release of the year ahead of an upcoming performance at Antone's in Austin.
Austin-based country/folk-rock singer-songwriter Greyson Turner releases a new studio version of his single 'Ten and Two' on all major streaming platforms today. Fans first heard the song in an acoustic video he shared via YouTube. Written by Turner, the song looks back on the drive that took him from Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he spent the first 21 years of his life, to Austin to chase a career in music. It is a one-way road trip where the destination matters less than who you become getting there.
'This song was inspired by reflecting on my journey moving away from South Carolina to pursue music in Austin, TX,' says Turner. 'The lyrics reckon with the questions I had (and still have sometimes) about whether or not I was doing the right thing, and the loneliness and isolation I felt going down this road. It balances these misgivings with the drive and perseverance I feel to not give up and to keep on trucking in pursuit of my mission.'
'Ten and Two' was recorded at Studio 601, with post-production by Daniel Okonek, mixing by Mario Borgatta and mastering by Sam Moses.
The release caps a breakout year for Turner. 'Ten and Two' is his fifth single of 2026, following 'Little Miss,' 'Meteorite,' 'The Crime' and 'Nothing to Gain,' alongside collaborations with Ruby Dice ('House of the Rising Sun') and Kylie Hernandez ('Hell in a Handbasket').
This past March, Turner made his SXSW debut with an official showcase, followed by his first out-of-state performances this month at The Basement in Nashville and Growlers in Memphis. Next, he returns home to play Antone's in Austin on November 24, with more live dates and new music on the horizon for 2027.
About Greyson Turner
Greyson Turner is an Americana and folk-rock singer-songwriter from Spartanburg, South Carolina, who has been based in Austin since 2021. He started performing young, in talent shows, musicals and rock bands, and reached the Hollywood round of American Idol in 2015. After releasing his first two singles in 2018, he went six years without putting out music. In that time, he earned two degrees, moved to Texas, fronted an alternative-rock band and played Austin's listening rooms. His debut album, Reap What You've Sown, arrived in August 2025. Turner performs solo, as a duo and with a full band.
Photo Credit: Charlie Fair
Photo Credit: Charlie Fair
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