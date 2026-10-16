Greyson Turner Releases TEN AND TWO Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Austin-based country/folk-rock singer-songwriter Greyson Turner releases a new studio version of his single 'Ten and Two' on all major streaming platforms today. Fans first heard the song in an acoustic video he shared via YouTube. Written by Turner, the song looks back on the drive that took him from Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he spent the first 21 years of his life, to Austin to chase a career in music. It is a one-way road trip where the destination matters less than who you become getting there.

'This song was inspired by reflecting on my journey moving away from South Carolina to pursue music in Austin, TX,' says Turner. 'The lyrics reckon with the questions I had (and still have sometimes) about whether or not I was doing the right thing, and the loneliness and isolation I felt going down this road. It balances these misgivings with the drive and perseverance I feel to not give up and to keep on trucking in pursuit of my mission.'

'Ten and Two' was recorded at Studio 601, with post-production by Daniel Okonek, mixing by Mario Borgatta and mastering by Sam Moses.

The release caps a breakout year for Turner. 'Ten and Two' is his fifth single of 2026, following 'Little Miss,' 'Meteorite,' 'The Crime' and 'Nothing to Gain,' alongside collaborations with Ruby Dice ('House of the Rising Sun') and Kylie Hernandez ('Hell in a Handbasket').

This past March, Turner made his SXSW debut with an official showcase, followed by his first out-of-state performances this month at The Basement in Nashville and Growlers in Memphis. Next, he returns home to play Antone's in Austin on November 24, with more live dates and new music on the horizon for 2027.

About Greyson Turner

Greyson Turner is an Americana and folk-rock singer-songwriter from Spartanburg, South Carolina, who has been based in Austin since 2021. He started performing young, in talent shows, musicals and rock bands, and reached the Hollywood round of American Idol in 2015. After releasing his first two singles in 2018, he went six years without putting out music. In that time, he earned two degrees, moved to Texas, fronted an alternative-rock band and played Austin's listening rooms. His debut album, Reap What You've Sown, arrived in August 2025. Turner performs solo, as a duo and with a full band.

Photo Credit: Charlie Fair



Photo Credit: Charlie Fair

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 15 Hrs 25 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me