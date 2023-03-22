Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour

Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour

Tickets for the tour will be available this Friday, March 24 at 10:00am local time.

Mar. 22, 2023  

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on an extensive headline tour this summer including shows at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel (two nights), Santa Fe's The Bridge, Portland, ME's Thompson's Point, Burlington's Waterfront Park, Seattle's Paramount Theatre, San Francisco's The Masonic, Phoenix's The Van Buren and Salt Lake City's Delta Hall at The Eccles (two nights) among many others.

Special guests on the tour include Joe Purdy, Josh Ritter, Shovels & Ropes and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will be available this Friday, March 24 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.gregoryalanisakov.com/tour.

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has released five full-length albums since his debut including his most recent, 2019's Evening Machines, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.

Of the album, released in collaboration with Dualtone Records and Isakov's independent label, Suitcase Town Music, NPR Music praised, "Evening Machines showcases his emotionally evocative songwriting style; rich in narrative detail and beautifully contemplative," while Billboard asserted, "characteristically ruminative...blending a gentle spaciousness with dusky atmospheres and carefully nuanced textures" and Rolling Stone declared, "beautiful collisions of acoustic instruments, Isakov's soothing vocals and otherworldly noise."

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to the farm's CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 24 at 10:00am local time

June 16-Sante Fe, NM-The Bridge*

June 18-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 27-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point+

July 28-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park+

August 11-Omaha, NE-Outlandia Music Festival

August 14-Saskatoon, SK-Coors Event Centre

August 15-Calgary, AB-MacEwan Hall

August 17-Vancouver, BC-The Orpheum†

August 18-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre†

August 20-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield†

August 23-San Francisco, CA-The Masonic†

August 25-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 26-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 27-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren†

August 29-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Hall at The Eccles†

August 30-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Hall at The Eccles†

September 2-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom† (SOLD OUT)

September 3-Dillon, CO-Dillon Amphitheater† (SOLD OUT)

September 4-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Joe Purdy

+with special guest Josh Ritter

†with special guest Shovels & Ropes

‡with special guest Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers (playing Piano Piano)

Photo credit: Rebecca Caridad



Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album 1977 Photo
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With I Waited A Year Photo
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single Bigger Pictures Photo
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share Black Sheep Photo
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.

From This Author - Michael Major


Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead SinglesSalami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
share