Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on an extensive headline tour this summer including shows at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel (two nights), Santa Fe's The Bridge, Portland, ME's Thompson's Point, Burlington's Waterfront Park, Seattle's Paramount Theatre, San Francisco's The Masonic, Phoenix's The Van Buren and Salt Lake City's Delta Hall at The Eccles (two nights) among many others.

Special guests on the tour include Joe Purdy, Josh Ritter, Shovels & Ropes and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will be available this Friday, March 24 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.gregoryalanisakov.com/tour.

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has released five full-length albums since his debut including his most recent, 2019's Evening Machines, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.

Of the album, released in collaboration with Dualtone Records and Isakov's independent label, Suitcase Town Music, NPR Music praised, "Evening Machines showcases his emotionally evocative songwriting style; rich in narrative detail and beautifully contemplative," while Billboard asserted, "characteristically ruminative...blending a gentle spaciousness with dusky atmospheres and carefully nuanced textures" and Rolling Stone declared, "beautiful collisions of acoustic instruments, Isakov's soothing vocals and otherworldly noise."

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to the farm's CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 24 at 10:00am local time

June 16-Sante Fe, NM-The Bridge*

June 18-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 27-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point+

July 28-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park+

August 11-Omaha, NE-Outlandia Music Festival

August 14-Saskatoon, SK-Coors Event Centre

August 15-Calgary, AB-MacEwan Hall

August 17-Vancouver, BC-The Orpheum†

August 18-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre†

August 20-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield†

August 23-San Francisco, CA-The Masonic†

August 25-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 26-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 27-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren†

August 29-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Hall at The Eccles†

August 30-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Hall at The Eccles†

September 2-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom† (SOLD OUT)

September 3-Dillon, CO-Dillon Amphitheater† (SOLD OUT)

September 4-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Joe Purdy

+with special guest Josh Ritter

†with special guest Shovels & Ropes

‡with special guest Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers (playing Piano Piano)

Photo credit: Rebecca Caridad