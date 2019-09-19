Greg Hoy & The Boys Share Single 'Brilliant Jerk' Ahead of Mini EP Release

Over the course of his career, Greg Hoy has released over thirty albums under various monikers such as The Royal Panics, Greg Hoy & The Boys, and Twice As Bright. Hoy has worked with a number of artists in various capacities including recording with The Last Town Chorus, performing at the base of the World Trade Center with Glenn Branca, and engineering bands with Steve Albini and J. Robbins.

Greg Hoy & The Boys are multitasking while touring the country in a '73 Airstream, filming a documentary about their travels, and traveling to new markets up and down the east coast October through December of 2019.

This October, the northeast leg of their tour has them supporting their double LP, a self-titled release as well as a new tour mini-album "Enjoy The View" recorded by Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies) and remixed by Sylvia Massy (Rick Rubin, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash).

TOUR DATES AS OF 09/17/19 - MORE TO BE ADDED:

Th 10/03 Piano's, NYC

F 10/04 Amityville Music Hall, Long Island NY

S 10/05 Amity Teen Center, New Haven CT

Sun 10/06 Bourbon & Branch, Philly

F 10/11 Square Root, Boston MA

S 10/12 Tellus, Lancaster, MA

W 10/16 The Footlight, Queens, NY

Th 10/17 Angels, Baltimore, MD

F 10/18 Dantes, Frostburg MD

S 10/19 Songbyrd, DC

Sun 10/20 Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

The new mini LP will be released September 27th on all streaming platforms.

Catch the current trio on tour featuring bassist/vocalist Vicky Warwick (Charli XCX, Thompson Twins) & drummer David E. Richman (Witch Taint, Letters to Cleo). Episodes from the year on tour can be seen at www.limitedmileage.com.





