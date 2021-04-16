Greensky Bluegrass Release 'The Leap Year Sessions: Volume 2'

Today, Greensky Bluegrass, Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin] proudly share the 26-song live album, The Leap Year Sessions: Volume 2. The Leap Year Sessions are a collection of songs taken from a series of live-streamed performances in 2020.

"We'd never gone that long without playing music or seeing each other." Paul Hoffman explains, "We talked about all the things we could do to play shows, socially distanced safe shows, but it wasn't safe for people to be together, so we thought we would do a series of live streams."

"We tackled 8 full sessions with no repeats," Bruzza adds. "2020, will not go undocumented. Certainly, it won't be forgotten."

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone Country exclusively premiered the video performance of Greensky's take on John Prine's "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness," featured in TLYS Volume 2.

Bruzza spoke with Rolling Stone Country saying "John Prine's music has always inspired us. We wanted to do some different covers during these shows, and since he passed away in April we thought this would be a nice tribute to him and his music."

Later this Spring, Greensky will hit the road for several multi-night runs across the country.

The tour kicks off on May 14 in Charleston, SC, and will take the band all across the country, hitting fan favorites like Red Rocks in Colorado and Horning's Hideout in Oregon as well as festival appearances at Bonnaroo, 4848, Strings & Sol. More dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

All up to date news and tour information can be found at greenskybluegrass.com.

