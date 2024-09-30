Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee Unveils Limited Edition Holiday Flavor Portfolio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer has come and passed, the holidays are coming fast. Green Day’s coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee, launches its new limited-edition holiday flavor portfolio, featuring three new blends and a special Hot Cocoa blend. All blends are available for pre-order now HERE. (Of course, any orders placed will arrive pre-holidays too!).

The Hot Cocoa serves as the perfect gift for the whole family, while the new coffee roasts guarantee a smooth taste to electrify your day.

The names of the newly launched coffee blends – Dookie (Dark), American Idiot (Medium), Fancy Sauce (Light) – pay tribute to Green Day’s colossal celebratory year as the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. The former album was recently certified double-diamond (40x Platinum), marking it as the 13th album ever to receive such an honor.

Of the new holiday offerings, the band says; "Since we’ve launched Punk Bunny Coffee back in May, things have really taken off. Our goal was to bring organic, fair-trade coffee to as many people as we can. Partnering with Keurig and 7-Eleven, we had no idea how fun and insane it would be. We want to end the year by bringing a few new limited coffees to our fans as well as a hot cocoa. Get hopped up on the bunny this holiday!"

Earlier this year, Punk Bunny Coffee announced its partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to join the Keurig K-Cup® pod system, making it available to over 40 million U.S. households with a Keurig brewer. The band also launched a limited-edition ‘American Idiot’ Keurig brewer kit (sold-out) to commemorate the album’s milestone anniversary.

Most recently, Punk Bunny Coffee collaborated with 7-Eleven, Inc. to debut an exclusive 'Anniversary' Blend roast in 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide. This partnership is in honor of the band’s early high school days and the 7-Eleven that was across the street from their school.

In addition to Keurig® and 7-Eleven, Inc., Punk Bunny Coffee has also brewed up exciting collaborations with Grind (UK), Oakland Roots and Soul SC, and LAFC. For where you can find “the bunny” in your neighborhood, go HERE.

About Punk Bunny Coffee:

Punk Bunny Coffee, formerly Oakland Coffee Works, was founded in 2023 by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool. The brand builds on the core values of the Oakland Coffee brand, which was established a decade ago, to provide carefully curated organic, Fair Trade Certified coffee with an emphasis on sustainability and community. Punk Bunny Coffee have also partnered with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) as part of both brands’ shared commitment to sustainability. Green Day and Punk Bunny’s Fueled by Love Initiative will take a portion of profits from every bag or pod of Punk Bunny Coffee sold and distribute it equally to this year’s charity partners: One Tree Planted, Oceana, Keep Memory Alive, Eat. Learn. Play, and the Ron Finley Project. Adam Devine, Rachael Ray, and other high-profile friends are investors. Consumer packaging goods expert Paul Smucker Wagstaff also serves as an investor, advisor, and board member.

For More on The New Coffee Blends:

Dookie Ground Dark Roast: Celebrate 30 years of Dookie with our limited edition ground dark roast. This roast is crazy smooth with hits of delicious dark chocolate.

American Idiot Whole Bean Medium Roast: In celebration of 20 years of American Idiot, we've whipped you up a high voltage medium roast. We're talking sweet cocoa base with rich, caramelized notes. Available exclusively in premium whole bean.

Fancy Sauce Ground Light Roast: 2024 is the year of the one-eyed bastard. A sweet citrus base and milk chocolate notes make this Fancy Sauce roast a perfect kick to start off your day.

