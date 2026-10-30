Grace Ives Featured on Dominic Fike's HOW TO QUIT SMOKING

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Grace Ives is featured on Dominic Fike's new album HOW TO QUIT SMOKING. Ives joined Fike in the studio to add her vocals to the new track 'HONEYLOVE.'

The release adds to what has been a significant year for Ives. This spring, it was announced that she will support both Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo on their upcoming tour legs. Ives will join Gracie's 'Look at My Life Tour' for her arena dates in Toronto, Atlanta, Charlotte and Boston early next year before supporting Olivia on her 'Unraveled Tour' across the U.K. and Europe, with dates in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Munich.

Earlier this year, Ives released her album, Girlfriend, via True Panther/Capitol Records. The record received praise from The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum, NYLON, and more; earned Pitchfork's Best New Music and has already been included on its list of the best music of 2026. It is available here.

In support of Girlfriend, Ives toured the world over, playing sold-out shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris, London and more. She appeared at some of the year's biggest festivals, including Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, All Things Go and more.

Written and produced alongside Grammy Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Charli xcx, Vampire Weekend, Kelela) and John DeBold (HAIM, Dora Jar, Dijon), along with mixing by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT), Girlfriend marks Ives's return to music after a nearly three-year hiatus. Created during a period of personal change, the album documents a life in flux—moving from chaos toward clarity, isolation toward connection—while ushering in the most expansive and sonically ambitious music of her career. Girlfriend is available for physical purchase on signed Girlfriend Pink vinyl and on CD. In celebration of the announcement, Girlfriend is also now available on 7' vinyl—order here.

Girlfriend follows Ives's 2022 breakout album Janky Star, which was hailed as one of the best of the year by The New York Times, NPR and Pitchfork, among many others. NYLON lauded Janky Star as 'a playful, irreverent, and unexpectedly resonant collection of songs' that was the 'year's most relatable pop record.' In celebration of the release, the Brooklyn-raised vocalist and songwriter made her T.V. debut with 'Lullaby' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' toured North America and Europe, and made appearances at Pitchfork Music Festival, Outside Lands and more.

Grace Ives Live 2027

February 18––Scotiabank Arena––Toronto, ON*

February 19––Scotiabank Arena––Toronto, ON*

February 23––State Farm Arena––Atlanta, GA*

February 24––State Farm Arena––Atlanta, GA*

February 26––Spectrum Center––Charlotte, NC*

February 27––Spectrum Center––Charlotte, NC*

March 1––TD Garden––Boston, MA*

March 2––TD Garden––Boston, MA*

March 19––Avicii Arena––Stockholm, SE†

March 20––Avicii Arena––Stockholm, SE†

March 23––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

March 24––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

March 27––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

March 28––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

April 1––Olympiahalle––Munich, DE†

April 2––Olympiahalle––Munich, DE†

April 5––O2 Arena––London, U.K.†

April 6––O2 Arena––London, U.K.†

April 8––O2 Arena––London, U.K.†

April 9––O2 Arena––London, U.K.†

April 12––O2 Arena––London, U.K.†

*with Gracie Abrams

†with Olivia Rodrigo

Photo Credit: Maddy Rottman For









Photo Credit: Maddy Rottman For

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