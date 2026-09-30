Emma Ogier To Release Debut Album FLY 1111

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Houston-born singer/songwriter Emma Ogier has signed to Lost Highway Records, which will release her debut album Fly 1111 on November 11. Produced by David Baron, the album examines the costs and sacrifices that come with leading a creative life and the importance of trusting oneself in times of confusion.

Ogier shared her new single 'Hands Tied.' On the self-penned track, Ogier captures the euphoria of falling in love.

'What struck us immediately about Emma is how completely herself she is,' says Robert Knotts & Jake Gear (EVP & Co-Heads of Lost Highway Records). 'Her songs are intimate and deeply human, but there's also a restless creative spirit behind them. She isn't interested in fitting neatly into a genre or following a prescribed path, which is exactly what we admire most about her. She's unstoppable and is just getting started.'

Ogier will make her Austin City Limits Festival debut on October 3 and support Hovvdy thereafter on the first leg of their North American tour, which includes an October 20 show at Sid The Cat Auditorium in Los Angeles, and will join Joshua Slone at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on November 4th. In January 2027, Ogier will join Bright Eyes for their two-night stand at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City. Over the summer, she performed with them during the 21st anniversary shows for the albums I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn.

Recently, Dominic Fike invited Ogier on stage during his Bend, OR show to duet on his song 'Small Town,' a song that Fike released as a single earlier this month featuring Emma. The next day, he posted a video, which was shot at the show and features Ogier performing 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' – a full circle moment recalling Brockhampton's co-sign early in his career.

'Hands Tied' is the follow-up to 'Keep You,' which Wonderland Magazine hailed as 'a delicate and divine slice of balladic folk. Paying homage to Joni Mitchell's seminal 'Coyote,' it's a narrative of raw romanticism and honed-in honesty, aided by Ogier's stunning voice and backed by a mesmerizing naturalistic background.'

Fly 1111 also includes 'Believing' – which was singled out in New Music Friday coverage by Ones To Watch, Country Central, Prime Time Country, Max Meets Music City and others – and 'Rocksteady/HeavyMetal,' a collaboration with Eden Joel.

Ogier discovered her proclivity for writing songs during the pandemic, a time of unceasing isolation for the Houston teenager.

Fly 1111 – Track Listing

1. All These Dreams

2. Baby Don't Hurt Me

3. Hands Tied

4. Land

5. Rocksteady/HeavyMetal

6. Believing

7. W2F

8. The Prize

9. Keep You

10. West And Down

11. Fly 1111

12. Private Power

Emma Ogier – Tour Dates

10/3 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival – BMI Stage 1:45pm

10/9 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck +

10/10 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge +

10/11 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall +

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall +

10/14 – Seattle, WA – Neumos +

10/15 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre +

10/16 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater +

10/18 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow's +

10/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel +

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Sid The Cat Auditorium +

10/21 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room +

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard +

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar +

10/25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips +

10/26 – Austin, TX - Mohawk +

11/4 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

1/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

1/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

1/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

+ supporting Hovvdy

# supporting Joshua Slone

^ as part of Bright Eyes

Photo Credit: Will Shaw



Photo Credit: Will Shaw

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