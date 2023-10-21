Goyo Releases New Music Video for 'Tumbao' - Watch Here!

After giving a live sneak peek of "Tumbao" on the stage of “Victoria's Secret The Tour '23”, Goyo has released the single, paired with a striking music video now available on all digital platforms.

This electrifying and spirited track, masterfully crafted by Goyo herself, with Dominic, Slow Myke and Chiky Records, epitomizes Goyo's artistic strength and character.

Driven by a surge of introspection and self-discovery, Goyo delved deep into the studio with a burning desire to weave her personal narrative into melodies and lyrics. "I was eager to uncover and share my authentic voice; I envisioned a sound that would resonate both in the serenity of home and the fervor of a nightclub," remarks Goyo. Collaborating with esteemed producers, she found the perfect direction for what is to be her upcoming album, "La Pantera." The single "Tumbao" marks the beginning of this musical journey, a track reflecting her personal experiences while serving as an anthem of empowerment for many women. Through her music, Goyo underscores the significance of acknowledging our uniqueness and innate ability to overcome adversities. "The 'tumbao' symbolizes that inner strength we all possess. It's a reminder that, armed with determination, there are no barriers we can't shatter," the artist asserts.

The launch is augmented by a music video, a visual allegory of life's "storms". In it, Goyo, flanked by a gifted ensemble of dancers, delivers a performance radiating power and allure against the iconic backdrop of Miami's streets, all under the proficient direction of Sam Brave.

Goyo's recent appearance at Victoria's Secret's “The Tour '23” already hinted at the magnificence on the horizon. At this prestigious event, Goyo, the distinctive voice behind ChocQuibTown and now burgeoning as a solo artist, left an indelible mark with her unmatched presence and talent. Her rendition of "Tumbao" during the event foreshadowed the exciting artistic trajectory Goyo is embarking on, after years of acclaim with ChocQuibTown.

Goyo offers more than just music; she embodies a blend of cultures, languages, and most importantly, a tale of empowerment and success in the entertainment sphere.

¡Enjoy “Tumbao” on your favorite digital platform!