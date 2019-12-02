GosT Announce European Headline Tour with Svart Crown

GOST announce their European headline tour with support from the French black/Death metal band and label mates SVART CROWN. The tour starts February 20th in Vienna and ends on March 20th in London. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit GOST's website HERE.

"We are extremely excited to share Valediction with a full performance of the album mixed with some older favorites on our upcoming headlining tour," states GOST about the upcoming tour. "We will have a new stage show with us that will burn your eyes out of your skull as well!"

SVART CROWN cannot wait to present their upcoming studio album live, stating,

"We are really happy to announce the first tour for our new album. Since we are always up for jumping on the most diverse and unique packages we strongly believe we found a great one with GOST. Expect nothing, but a really bleak immersive live set with brand new songs and new live set-up."

GOST TOUR DATES

January 28 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

January 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

January 31 - San Francisco, CA - 1015 Folsom

February 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

February 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

February 4 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

February 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

February 7 - St. Louis, MO - FuBar

February 8 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

February 9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

February 11 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

February 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

February 13 - Philadlephia, PA - Voltage Lounge

February 14 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

February 15 - Richmond, VA - Gallery 5

February 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

w/SVART CROWN

February 25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

February 26 - Budapest, Hungary - Room 41

February 27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

February 28 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

February 29 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

March 2 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann's / Felsenkeller

March 3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

March 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

March 6 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

March 7 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

March 8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Stroomhuis

March 10 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal

March 11 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

March 12 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

March 14 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor

March 15 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

GosT will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album,

Valediction, which came out this past October via Century Media Records.

Last year Century Media Records welcomed the mysterious producer known as GosT to their roster. GosT embodies the character of Baalberith on his propulsive synthwave solo project, channeling his fascination with the occult, John Carpenter and 80s slasher flicks. As a teenager he played in metal bands, but eventually drifted toward electronic music which would later become the foundation of his powerful synthwave/retrowave sound. With its haunting atmosphere and aesthetics, influenced by the blackest corners of the metal world, his music quickly garnered GosT a loyal following within the rock and metal community worldwide. Apart from playing his own headlining tours in North America and Europe, he has performed with the likes of Black Dahlia Murder, Power Trip, Khemmis, Havok, Skeletal Remains, Carpenter Brut,and Pallbearer.

Earlier this year GosT announced the invocation of Carreau who joined Baalberith live on stage. For the recording, mix and mastering of the new opus, Valediction, GosT teamed up with Jaime Gomez Arellano who worked with the likes of Paradise Lost, Solstafir, Priomordial, Myrkur and many more. The result is a volatile mix that ranges from synthwave/retrowave to the most raging and extreme caverns of black metal.





