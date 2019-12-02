GosT Announce European Headline Tour with Svart Crown
GOST announce their European headline tour with support from the French black/Death metal band and label mates SVART CROWN. The tour starts February 20th in Vienna and ends on March 20th in London. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit GOST's website HERE.
"We are extremely excited to share Valediction with a full performance of the album mixed with some older favorites on our upcoming headlining tour," states GOST about the upcoming tour. "We will have a new stage show with us that will burn your eyes out of your skull as well!"
SVART CROWN cannot wait to present their upcoming studio album live, stating,
"We are really happy to announce the first tour for our new album. Since we are always up for jumping on the most diverse and unique packages we strongly believe we found a great one with GOST. Expect nothing, but a really bleak immersive live set with brand new songs and new live set-up."
GOST TOUR DATES
January 28 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
January 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
January 31 - San Francisco, CA - 1015 Folsom
February 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
February 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
February 4 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
February 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
February 7 - St. Louis, MO - FuBar
February 8 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
February 9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern
February 11 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
February 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
February 13 - Philadlephia, PA - Voltage Lounge
February 14 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
February 15 - Richmond, VA - Gallery 5
February 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
w/SVART CROWN
February 25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
February 26 - Budapest, Hungary - Room 41
February 27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
February 28 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
February 29 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
March 2 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann's / Felsenkeller
March 3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
March 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta
March 6 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
March 7 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
March 8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Stroomhuis
March 10 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
March 11 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
March 12 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
March 14 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor
March 15 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld
GosT will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album,
Valediction, which came out this past October via Century Media Records.
Last year Century Media Records welcomed the mysterious producer known as GosT to their roster. GosT embodies the character of Baalberith on his propulsive synthwave solo project, channeling his fascination with the occult, John Carpenter and 80s slasher flicks. As a teenager he played in metal bands, but eventually drifted toward electronic music which would later become the foundation of his powerful synthwave/retrowave sound. With its haunting atmosphere and aesthetics, influenced by the blackest corners of the metal world, his music quickly garnered GosT a loyal following within the rock and metal community worldwide. Apart from playing his own headlining tours in North America and Europe, he has performed with the likes of Black Dahlia Murder, Power Trip, Khemmis, Havok, Skeletal Remains, Carpenter Brut,and Pallbearer.
Earlier this year GosT announced the invocation of Carreau who joined Baalberith live on stage. For the recording, mix and mastering of the new opus, Valediction, GosT teamed up with Jaime Gomez Arellano who worked with the likes of Paradise Lost, Solstafir, Priomordial, Myrkur and many more. The result is a volatile mix that ranges from synthwave/retrowave to the most raging and extreme caverns of black metal.