Gordy Haab Composes Main Theme for STAR WARS: GALACTIC RACER Soundtrack

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Walt Disney Records has released 'The Soul of Racing (Main Theme)' from the Star Wars: Galactic Racer Original Video Game Soundtrack. The track features music composed by Gordy Haab, whose credits include Star Wars: Zero Company, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The track is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other digital platforms.

The original soundtrack arrives October 6 and is available now for pre-order, pre-save and pre-add.

About Star Wars: Galactic Racer

From Fuse Games and Secret Mode, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Galactic Racer is the runs-based high-stakes reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy.

The Empire's grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild - gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground. Out of this chaos, the Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive.

At the heart of it all is Shade, a lone racer with a dream of glory and revenge. For Shade, the League isn't just a race; it's a shot at reclaiming destiny. But standing in Shade's way is Kestar, a ruthless rival who has his own power-hungry plans for the League.

As the Galactic League rises, so does the rivalry that could define it. Shade must forge alliances, outpace rivals, and survive long enough to become an elite racing pilot.

Speed across new and iconic Star Wars planets, with every world hosting a new kind of chaos. It's not enough to be fast, you have to know your circuits: branching routes, varied environments, and dynamic risk-reward choices ensure no two runs play the same.

Select from multiple repulsorcraft classes, each with distinct handling and tactical advantages. Customize your build, unlock new abilities on every run, and master brutal takedowns.

Choose which events to conquer as you race through a dynamic campaign of speed, sabotage, and survival, or battle rivals for supremacy in competitive multiplayer.

No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches October 6th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

About Gordy Haab

Gordy Haab is a GRAMMY and Ivor Novello-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer for film, video games, and television. His recent work includes the critically acclaimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, for which he just received his second GRAMMY nomination and a 2026 BAFTA Games Awards nomination for Best Music, and the recently released Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force. Haab is renowned for scoring AAA video games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Halo Wars 2, and Star Wars: Battlefront I and II, as well as the Chinese blockbuster film Fengshen - Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms, which earned $400M in its home territory before its 2023 North American release.

In 2024, Haab won a Grammy and an Ivor Novello Award for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (co-composed with Stephen Barton). He also received a BAFTA nomination as well as his second SCL Award for Best Interactive Score, and won Music of the Year, Audio of the Year, and Best Original Soundtrack Album at the G.A.N.G. Awards. In 2022, Haab received the inaugural Music City Maestro Award from the Society of Composers and Lyricists.

Haab is a three-time recipient of ASCAP's Composers' Choice Award for Video Game Composer of the Year. He was featured in Variety's list of 'Top 10 Composers to Watch', and Billboard proposed that Haab could be the 'Heir Apparent to John Williams.' In 2025, he was invited to give the commencement speech at his alma mater, Virginia Commonwealth University.

Haab is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he received his master's in Scoring For Motion Pictures, Television and Other Media. Prior to this, he received a bachelor's degree in Music Composition at Virginia Commonwealth University. While he learned from many composers in university and conservatory settings, Haab says that most of his music education comes simply from, 'Playing in hundreds of rock bands and being an avid fan of Hitchcock, Kubrick, Lucas and Spielberg films . . . 'B' Horror Movies of the 70's and 80's . . . and all of their great scores.

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