STAR WARS ZERO COMPANY Video Game Soundtrack Releases First Single

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Hollywood Records has released the first single from the original video game soundtrack for STAR WARS ZERO COMPANY, a track titled 'Zero Company,' now available across streaming platforms.

The track, composed by Gordy Haab (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle), made its debut before crowds at San Diego Comic-Con before becoming available on Spotify and Amazon Music.

The full digital soundtrack is set for release on August 27 and is available now for pre-save and pre-add on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

About Star Wars Zero Company

Star Wars Zero Company is a single-player turn-based tactics game developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games. Set in the twilight of the Clone Wars, players step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company — an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy.

Hawks and Zero Company are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked. To succeed, Hawks will lead a team of uneasy allies who must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds.

Each decision players make could be the difference between life and death for Zero Company. Players recruit a dynamic squad of both authored and custom characters to tackle high-stakes battles and defeat opponents. The key to success will be the bonds forged on the battlefield, turning the tide of battle in their favor.

The fight is won both on and off the battlefield. Between missions, players develop a base of operations and deploy informants to new and iconic locations across the galaxy. Leveraging intel allows players to navigate the conflicts of the Clone Wars and stay one step ahead of adversaries.

Each choice made could alter the fate of the galaxy.

Star Wars Zero Company pre-orders are now available for all platforms ahead of the game's launch on August 27 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S.

About Gordy Haab

Gordy Haab is a GRAMMY and Ivor Novello-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer for film, video games, and television. His recent work includes the critically acclaimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, for which he just received his second GRAMMY nomination and a 2026 BAFTA Games Awards nomination for Best Music, and the recently released Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force. Haab is renowned for scoring AAA video games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Halo Wars 2, and Star Wars: Battlefront I and II, as well as the Chinese blockbuster film Fengshen - Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms, which earned $400M in its home territory before its 2023 North American release.

In 2024, Haab won a Grammy and an Ivor Novello Award for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (co-composed with Stephen Barton). He also received a BAFTA nomination as well as his second SCL Award for Best Interactive Score, and won Music of the Year, Audio of the Year, and Best Original Soundtrack Album at the G.A.N.G. Awards. In 2022, Haab received the inaugural Music City Maestro Award from the Society of Composers and Lyricists.

Haab is a three-time recipient of ASCAP's Composers' Choice Award for Video Game Composer of the Year. He was featured in Variety's list of 'Top 10 Composers to Watch', and Billboard proposed that Haab could be the 'Heir Apparent to John Williams.' In 2025, he was invited to give the commencement speech at his alma mater, Virginia Commonwealth University.

Haab is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he received his master's in Scoring For Motion Pictures, Television and Other Media. Prior to this, he received a bachelor's degree in Music Composition at Virginia Commonwealth University. While he learned from many composers in university and conservatory settings, Haab says that most of his music education comes simply from, 'Playing in hundreds of rock bands and being an avid fan of Hitchcock, Kubrick, Lucas and Spielberg films . . . 'B' Horror Movies of the 70's and 80's . . . and all of their great scores.

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