Goose Share First Song From New Album, New Tour Dates

Goose has announced the upcoming release of their eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, Everything Must Go, arriving via No Coincidence Records on Friday, April 25. Digital pre-saves are available now. Vinyl pre-orders will be available tomorrow, January 28 at 12 noon ET.

The Connecticut-based quintet’s first new studio LP in close to three years, Everything Must Go is heralded by the premiere of the euphoric first single, “Give It Time.” Like the solitary voice of doubt that rattles through the mind in our loneliest hours, “Give It Time” starts gently but soon begins to build, buoyed by the steadying cadence of a bass drum. As the music intensifies, unfurling with soaring guitar and five-part harmonies, the uncertainty of the opening measures begins to crack, revealing in its place a perpetual message of hope.

“‘Give it Time’ is a product of Goose’s reconfiguration and reinvention in 2024. “I feel like this song showed itself to us at just the right moment,” singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda says. “We’d played around with it for a while but it wasn’t until we started rehearsing with the new formation of the band that it clicked. The arrangement came together in real-time just as the band was emerging from this difficult moment and reintroducing ourselves. And so it feels like an anthem of that time — the doubt, the excitement, and the possibility of something new. It felt significant that the song is about patience and letting things come to you and that’s exactly what happened here.”

“‘Give It Time’ is a triumphant celebration of how far this band has come,” says singer/keyboard player/guitarist Peter Anspach. “From playing small bars and driving our van through the night to playing Madison Square Garden; our journey has been an adventure full of perseverance and brotherhood. To me, everyone singing together in harmony on the last chorus is the personification of that bond we’ve built together to get to this point.”

The first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield, Everything Must Go, produced by D. James Goodwin, marks the band’s evolution since its inception in 2014. Drawing from the feel of its live performances, the album features a carnivalesque cast of characters — primarily songs written throughout the band’s recent years of growth, including re-imagined live staples and songs that capture the band’s evolving, dynamic sound.

“These songs all come from different times and places in a way that captures a part of the journey of the band,” Mitarotonda says. “It moves through time for us, but not in a tidy, linear way. Like the band, it's okay for things to feel more like a landscape sometimes and less like a singular cohesive statement. It mixes different moods and ideas and characters. The through line is that each piece is part of that journey and that everyone is welcome to the party.”

For fans and newcomers alike, Everything Must Go is an arrival of sorts — a journey through the group's past and present. It's also a statement of intent.

“As we were experiencing a significant change in the lives of the band, as well as reflecting on the multitude of fast past changes unfolding around all of us constantly, the title continued to take on many layers of meaning throughout the process,” Mitarotonda says. "The idea was to throw everything at this project. To wipe the slate clean.”

Goose will celebrate Everything Must Go with perhaps the most momentous live run of the hard-working band’s career thus far, highlighted by their first-ever headline show at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden (June 28). Today sees the “Everything Must Go Summer Tour” expanded with additional headline dates, beginning May 30 at Bend, OR’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Highlights include two-night stands at Chesterfield, MO’s The Factory (June 10-11) and Cleveland, OH’s Jacobs Pavilion (June 24-25), as well as a very special homecoming return to New Haven, CT’s Westville Music Bowl (June 29). Presale sign-ups for all newly announced dates are available now at www.goosetheband.com/tour; fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00 am (local). In addition, the TED VIP on-sale will be available beginning Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 am (local). Venue presales begin Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am (local). For complete information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

The “Everything Must Go Summer Tour” – which follows Goose’s recent debut performance at Madison Square Garden after November 2024’s star-studded SOULSHINE event benefiting hurricane relief and recovery in North Carolina and Florida – represent some of the biggest headline shows in the band’s 10-year history as well as the latest additions to their constantly evolving live schedule for the coming year. Next month will see Goose embark on a series of North American headline dates that includes three-night stands at Milwaukee, WI’s Miller High Life Theatre (February 6-8) and Grand Rapids, MI’s GLC Live at 20 Monroe (February 13-15) along with a sold-out two-night run at Toronto, ON’s History (February 10-11), the latter marking the band’s hugely anticipated first-ever shows north of the border in Canada.

In addition, Goose will host Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival presented by 100x Hospitality and set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The upcoming event will feature three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, along with sets from The War on Drugs, Tycho, Dawes, LP GIOBBI, LA LOM, and more. Limited tickets, TED VIP, and travel packages are available now. For complete information, please see www.vivaelgonzo.com.

Upcoming months will also see Goose making an array of top-billed festival appearances, including New Orleans, LA’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 24), Napa, CA’s BottleRock Napa Valley (Sunday, May 25), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Friday, June 13), Columbia, MD’s All Good Now (June 14-15), and Highmount, NY’s Mountain Jam (June 22).

GOOSE – TOUR 2025

FEBRUARY

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

8 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10 – Toronto, ON – History (SOLD OUT)

11 – Toronto, ON – History (SOLD OUT)

13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

14 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

24 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *

MAY

8-10 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

25 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley *

30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

31 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion †

JUNE

1 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens †

3 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl †

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre †

6 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory †

11 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory †

12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park †

13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

14-15 – Columbia, MD – All Good Now *

17 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion †

20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion †

21 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC †

22 – Highmount, NY – Mountain Jam *

27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion †

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl †

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. The band is Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (vocals, drums). Their music — a deft union of indie-rock hooks, sprawling improvisation, and driving rhythm — has propelled them from performing in Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most revered stages in the country. Known for their strong DIY ethos, Goose has grown organically through relentless touring and utilizing platforms like YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net to share live performances and connect with fans.

Since their earliest days recording 2016’s Moon Cabin in a barn in northern New Hampshire, Goose has been developing their unique approach to writing and improvising, achieving a rare balance between thoughtfully crafted songs, tight musicianship, and emotional honesty. 2022 saw the release of their critically acclaimed third LP, Dripfield. That album earned them #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart as well as praise from Rolling Stone, who called it “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.” The accolades were yet another feather in the band’s cap, having sold out venues like Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Forest Hills Stadium, headlining MSG Summer of 25, performed on the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, and played their share of iconic music fests, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, ACL and many more. Through their commitment to forward momentum, Goose continues to remind us that music isn’t simply played—it’s felt, lived, and shared.

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein

