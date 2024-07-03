Good Neighbours Share New Song 'Daisies' Alongside Live Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the news of their record-deal signing, rising duo Good Neighbours continue their ascension with their third single, a "low self-esteem anthem" titled "Daisies," out now. The new track is currently BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record, premiered by Jack Saunders last night.

"Sometimes when you hate the way you feel in your own skin, it's easier to try to see yourself how other people do." Good Neighbours'Oli Fox and Scott Verrill explain. "And we thought that was a sick idea. It's about someone making us fall back in love with ourselves."

Paired with the new song is a rousing live performance of "Daisies", filmed at the band's SOLD-OUT show at Village Underground in London last month. Watch HERE.

"Daisies" follows "Keep It Up," a rousing pep-talk of a song lauded by Billboard as "a charming shout-along piano-pop number" that "keeps the sunshine rolling," and their huge, breakout debut single, "Home" - the first true viral success of the year, amassing more than 270 million global streams, officiating it as the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist in 2024. "Home" entered the singles charts in 13 countries including the UK (#26) and the Billboard Hot 100 (for 11 weeks) and has spent 17 weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, along with impressive radio airplay on nearly 150 stations in the US across all formats, landing the song at No. 10 at AAA and in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio.



At home in the UK, Good Neighbours sold out The Sebright Arms in November 2023, off the back of one SoundCloud demo. In February of this year, they packed out Hackney's The Victoria for their second-ever headline, and the next day, they sold out London's Lexington in under an hour. Due to such demand, they added another London show at Village Underground, which quickly sold out as well. The band will be making the UK & EU festival rounds this summer, including performances at Latitude Festival, Electric Picnic, Leeds and Reading Festivals and more. For a list of upcoming tour dates and live performances, please visit HERE.



Good Neighbours are Scott Verrill and Oli Fox.

UK & EU TOUR DATES

07/04 - Soho House Festival - London, UK*

07/07 - Montreux Jazz Festival - Montreux, CH*

07/13 - BBK Live Festival- Bilbao, ES*

07/16 - METAStadt Open Air - Vienna, AT^

07/27 - Latitude Festival - Southwold, UK*

08/09 - Boardmasters - Cornwall, UK*

08/12 - Winterthurer Musikfestwochen - Winterthur, CH*

08/16 - Electric Picnic 2024 - Dublin, IE*

08/18 - All Points East - London, UK*

08/23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK*

08/25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK*

09/18 - Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg, DE*

10/05 - Neighbourhood Festival - Manchester, UK*

*Festival Performance

^Supporting Jungle

About Good Neighbours:

Good Neighbours is a band born out of small towns and spare time. Scott and Oli have neighboring studios at their building in East London, and first began making music for the project together out of desire to make something positive and unpolished in a scene where most music felt quite mellow and intimate. Over the course of 2023, they began making music for the love of it, and only by summer realized they needed to create a band to release their songs under. With an urge to rekindle the early 2000s excitement of bands like Passion Pit and MGMT, Good Neighbours are a nod to classic songwriting and raucous production, inspired by A24, friendship and a cinematic approach to music.

