Goo Goo Dolls Kick Off New 'Live From Home' Video Series

Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have kicked off their brand new "Live From Home" video series with a performance of their song "So Alive." Recorded and filmed remotely, the 6-part video series is set to continue throughout the month of June and will feature the band performing hits spanning their iconic catalogue. Watch the video for "So Alive" now below and tune in to the band's Youtube channel over the next several weeks for more "Live From Home" performances.

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls released a live rendition of their new single "Fearless" in association with Global Citizen for their "Together At Home" Series. The performance was recorded in an effort to spread awareness and raise funds for the World Health Organization to help end the coronavirus. Recently, the band also released a comic-book-inspired lyric video for the anthem. Directed & produced by Michael Perlmutter, the piece is an inspiring and heartfelt celebration of life's everyday heroes.

"Fearless" is the latest single from Goo Goo Dolls' 12 studio album Miracle Pill, which officially arrived in September 2019 via Warner Records. The album was described as "potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]", as well as one that "easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters]." In addition to "Lost," the engaging and timely album also features numerous other instant-classics such as the smash single "Miracle Pill" and the stirring slow-burn "Autumn Leaves."

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC-"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" in 2008 as well.



Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]-- igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. Miracle Pill arrived on September 13th, 2019 via Warner Records.

